12 Winners, 10 Losers From Eagles Win over Titans: Buy on Jalen Hurts, Sell On O-Line

This wasn't the prettiest victory for the Philadelphia Eagles. They don't have to apologize for it either.

A win is a win in the NFL, and the Eagles are 2-0. Jalen Hurts carried this football team to a win after throwing two interceptions, a testament to how good Hurts has been in the clutch in his career.

This game was on its way to becoming a massive disappointment for the Eagles, only for Philadelphia to emerge with a victory and have the city feeling good about getting out of Nashville with a win.

While there were plenty of winners in this one, there were also some losers from the 24-20 victroy. These were the winners and losers from the Eagles' win over the Titans.

Just another week in the NFL.

Winners

Jalen Hurts: All that needs to be explained here is the game-winning drive. Hurts went 6-of-8 for 61 yards with a TD on the final drive -- a passer rating of 135.9. He also had a carry of four yards. Hurts became the first quarterback to throw a winning touchdown pass for the Eagles with under 10 seconds remaining since Nick Foles in 2012. Hurts overcame two interceptions earlier in the game to steal a victory away from the Titans, showcasing how he can overcome miscues (again) and lead the team to a win. This is who Hurts is -- a winner.

Darius Cooper: The recipient of the game winning touchdown was Cooper, his first career touchdown catch in the NFL. The former undrafted free agent form Tarleton State had two catches for 26 yards in the win, both catches coming in the fourth quarter. Cooper is the third best receiver on this team, and maybe he's finally convincing the Eagles to let him have more targets going forward. He also had a tackle on special teams.

DeVonta Smith: Smith looked like WR1 on Sunday, having 10 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown in the win. Included were a few highlight-reel catches, the main one being the 19-yard reception on 3rd-and-6 with 22 seconds left that set up Hurts' winning touchdown pass to Cooper. Smith looked like a WR1 on Sunday, and will get more opportunities with how well Dontayvion Wicks has been playing.

Dontayvion Wicks: What else is there to say about Wicks at this point. He's gotten off to an excellent start, which includes Sunday's performance. Wicks had five catches for 74 yards, all of his receptions coming on either third or fourth down -- including the 20-yard catch on 3rd-and-6 catch with 1:48 left to kickstart the winning touchdown drive. Hurts has a 145.8 passer rating targeting Wicks through two gamesm which will certainly play. The Eagles not only have a WR2 in Wicks, they have a good pass catcher making the most of his opportunity.

Jalen Carter: The biggest play on defense came via Carter's sack on 1st-and-goal at the 9-yard line with 2:37 left, as Carter made the game-changing sack of Cam Ward for a 9-yard loss. That kept the Titans out of the end zone and they settled for a field goal and a 3-point lead before the Eagles final drive. The secodn straight week Carter has made a play that determined the outcome of the game. Carter finished with three pressures, a sack, QB hit, and a 14.3% pressure rate. he's doing his part through two games.

Nolan Smith: A good start continues for Smith, as he had a sack and two pressures on Sunday. Smith had an 11.1% pressure rate against the Titans and a 19.0% pressure rate through two games. The sacks will come, but Smith is starting to come into his own as a pass rusher. This is without Jonathan Greenard by the way.

Jalyx Hunt: Hunt responded form an okay Week 1, starting to look like the dominant player from training camp. While Hunt didn't have a sack, he had three pressures, a QB hit, and a 17.6% pressure rate. Hunt's pressure rate is 16.3% through two games, which is very good despite not having a sack yet.

Cooper DeJean: The Eagles slot cornerback put Week 1 behind him, as Cam Ward targeted DeJean twice on Sunday. DeJean allowed just 1 completion for 5 yards, showing he's the shutdown slot corner form the past two years. He also had four tackles in run defense as well. The DeJean offseason reactions were overblown -- shocker.

Quinyon Mitchell: Cam Ward couldn't do much against Mitchell either, going just 2-of-4 for 16 yards targeting Mitchell as the primary defender. Mitchell allowed just 4.0 yards per attempt. He's allowed just 31 yards and 1 yard after the catch through two games.

Tariq Woolen: Another standout day for Woolen in coverage, as Cam Ward was just 2-of-4 for 21 yards targeting him as the primary defender. Woolens' longest completion was a 15-yard pass from Cam Ward to Carnell Tate in the final seconds (just giving up room in the middle of the field to run the clock out). He was even better than the box score indicated.

Jake Elliott: A perfect week for Elliott, as he booted a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter and went 3-of-3 on extra point attempts. Elliott was 5-of-15 on 50+ yard field goals over the last two years, so that one felt good to make. That was Elliott's longest field goal since Week 2 at Kansas City last year (also 58 yards). Elliott really wanted that attempt and got the opportunity.

Braden Mann: Two punts for Mann and a net average of 50.5 yards per punt. Both punts were inside the 20 and the opponent starting field position was -17.5 following Mann's punts. This is arguably the best start of Mann's career.

Losers

Cam Jurgens: The move from center to left guard was a disaster for Jurgens, who had arguably the worst game of his career. Jurgens was beaten six times in 43 pass-blocking snaps, a beat rate per dropback of 14.0%. That's abysmal. Jurgens also allowed a sack and three pressures, a pressure rate per dropback of 7.0%. The Eagles made a mistake moving Jurgens from center to left guard, especially against Jeffery Simmons. Jurgens was better off at center.

Saquon Barkley: A stinger injury wasn't good for Barkley, as he left the game on the first carry and was questionable to return. While Barkley did return, he wasn't the same player due to the injury and existed the game in the fourth quarter. Barkley played just 10 snaps in the win, and we'll see what is status is going forward.

Drew Kendall: Moving Kendall back to center after a whole offseason playing guard didn't bode well for him either. Kendall struggled in run blocking as the Eagles running backs couldn't find a big enough hole in the A-gap, effectively elimining inside zone. He allowed two pressures and had a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 4.7%. The Eagles might have protected Kendall by having him play center, but he was just as inefficient as Jurgens on Sunday.

Jordan Mailata: The left side of the offensive line was bad, and the struggles of Jurgens and Kendall affected Mailata. He allowed three pressures and a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 7.0%. This is why teams shouldn't change multiple spots on the offensive line. The performance was a major factor in the offensive line struggles.

Dallas Goedert: The Eagles couldn't afford an injury to TE1, and it already happened in Week 2. Goedert had a right knee injury in the second quarter and didn't return, leaving Jalen Hurts without his TE1 for the majority of the game. How long Goedert will be out is uncertain, but that's two of the Eagles' four tight ends injured in two weeks. Not good.

Johnny Mundt: Mundt isn't a TE1 nor should be in that role. That was the situation on Sunday after Goedert was injured -- and Mundt struggled. He played 46 snaps, 30 of which as a tight end and 11 in the slot. This isn't a role Mundt is suited for, and his role in the pass game (2 catches, 8 yards) demonstrated that. Mundt also wasn't get in run blocking either. He shouldn't be the TE1 next week is Goedert is out, but this is the situation the Eagles put themselves in.

Makai Lemon: While the Eagles aren't doing Lemon any favors, he doesn't seem ready to be the WR3. That job should go to Darius Cooper, but Lemon is a first-round pick and Hollywood Brown makes $5 million. Lemon had a 14-yard catch and a pass behind the line of scrimmage credited for a run of -5 yards. He shouldn't be the WR3 right now.

Jihaad Campbell: While Campbell had 10 tackles and a forced fumble, his coverage numbers aren't very good. he was picked on Sunday, allowing four catches for 52 yards on four targets -- as Cam Ward had a 118.8 passer rating targeting him. The 24-yard pass in the fourth quarter to Elic Ayomanor showcased the work Campbell needs to do in coverage in his zone.

Marcus Epps: Missing the tackle on a 3rd-and-22 run by Tyjae Spears that resulted in a 27-yard gain was unacceptable by Epps, who didn't have a great day at safety. He also allowed a completion for 28 yards on 3rd-and-13 to Elic Ayomanor and had three missed tackles on the day. Week 2 was not kind for Epps, another player the Eagles are banking on to be fine at safety.

Andrew Mukuba: Three missed tackles for Mukuba on Sunday might have been the result of playing through a knee injury (Mukuba was questionable heading into the game). He was only targeted once, allowing a catch for 9 yards. The big plays haven't come from Mukuba yet -- and the Eagles are banking on Mukuba to be that playmaking safety. Through two weeks, the Eagles just haven't gotten enough from their safeties.

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