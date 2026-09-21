5 Biggest Takeaways From Eagles Win Over Titans: O-Line In Big Trouble; Philly Needs Zach Ertz

This wasn't a game the Philadelphia Eagles should have won. Far from it.

Yet the Eagles found a way to get to 2-0. All the credit in the world goes to Jalen Hurts, who overcame two interceptions and carried Philadelphia to a victory with a final drive for the ages.

Hurts is the first Eagles quarterback with a game-winning touchdown pass in the final 10 seconds since Nick Foles in 2012. The Eagles have now won 70.2% of Hurts' starts as the starting quarterback, proving all they do is win since Hurts has taken over as QB1.

These takeaways could all be about Hurts, but there were other aspects of this game that need to be discussed. There are some good aspects about this football team, and a lot of concerns.

Here are five takeaways from the 24-20 victory over the Titans.

The offensive line change didn't work

This was the wrong decision by the Eagles, creating two problems and holes on the offensive line by naming Cam Jurgens as the left guard and Drew Kendall as the center. This is going to be a long term move, or why else would the Eagles make sucha radical change?

Jurgens was atrocious on Sunday, getting beat six time in 43 pass-blocking snaps. That's a 14.0% beat rate for those counting at home, the most egregious beat occurring on Jalen Hurts' second interception of the afternoon. The newest left guard allowed three pressures, a 7.0% pressure rate.

While Jurgens has never played left guard at any level of football, going up against one of the elite defensive tackles in Jeffery Simmons went as expected. Drew Kendall struggled too in his firts game at center, allowing two pressures and a 4.7% pressure rate allowed per dropback.

Jurgens struggles also affected Jordan Mailata as well, as the Eagles left tackle allowed three pressures and a 7.0% pressure rate. Changing two offensive linemen affected the entire left side of the offensive line.

This wasn't a good move by the Eagles, and they almost paid the price. Jurgens and Kendall deserve credit for not allowing a pressure on the final drive, but Jalen Hurts was under duress all day.

This will be the norm going forward if the Eagles can't get this issue fixed.

Get Zach Ertz on speed dial

The biggest fear with Dallas Goedert already occurred in Week 2. The TE1 got injured and left the game with a knee injury, not returning to the contest.

Johnny Mundt was the TE1 and E.J. Jenkins was elevated as the TE2. It went as well as expected...

Jenkins played 23 snaps and didn't get a target in the passing game. The run game struggled as well, but that's more than just Jenkins. Mundt played 46 of the 72 snaps and had 2 catches for 8 yards. He wasn't much of a help in the blocking department either.

Mudt isn't a TE1 and neither is Jenkins. The Eagles banked on Eli Stowers becoming the TE2 and an asset in the pass game, but that fell flat on their face with his struggles over the summer and Stowers eventually ending up on injured reserve.

This team needs help at tight end. They need a pass catcher if Goedert returns for Week 3 of not. The Eagles need Zach Ertz.

There's an open roster spot available. The Eagles need to address the elephant in the room and use that available spot on Ertz.

The run game was brutal

Losing Saquon Barkley on the first carry didn't help, as Barkley was questionable to return with a stinger. Barkley eventually returned in the second half, but left the game again.

Tank Bigsby didn't have much of a chance, finishing with 13 carries for 33 yards -- averaging 2.5 yards per carry. Thanks to the offensive line, Bigsby averaged 0.00 yards before contact per rush (didn't have much of a chance).

Will Shipley had seven carries for 24 yards, averaging 3.4 yards per carry. The Eagles must successful run play was a reverse with Hollywood Brown, who had two carries for 12 yards.

The Eagles running backs finsihed with 24 carries for 66 yards, just 2.8 yards per carry. They're averaging 0.63 yards before contact per rush, which is 27th in the NFL.

While this team needs to get Barkley healthy, it doesn't matter with how this offensive line is blocking. The Eagles had 15 carries for 47 yards running to the left and middle of the field -- 3.1 yards per carry.

Not good.

The WR1 and WR2 are very good

Give credit to the Eagles for having faith in DeVonta Smith as the WR1 and finding Dontayvion Wicks as the WR2. Both of the starting receivers have been excellent through two games.

Let's start with Smith, who made a ton of highlight reel catches on Sunday -- including the 19-yard reception on 3rd-and-6 with 22 seconds left that set up Jalen Hurts' winning touchdown pass. Smith finsihed with 10 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, showing he's the WR1 the Eagles knew he was.

Wicks has made big plays through two games, finishing with five catches for 74 yards in the win. All of those catches were on third or fourth down, including the 20-yard catch on 3rd-and-6 catch with 1:48 left to kickstart the winning touchdown drive.

Jalen Hurts has a 145.8 passer rating targeting Dontayvion Wicks through two games. That's not an accident either.

Wicks' performance has freed up Smith to take over games. The Eagles have a good duo here, just like they had the past four years with Smith and A.J. Brown.

Defense is hard to figure out

The Eagles defense has allowed 21.0 points per game per two games. They've allowed less than 300 yards in each of the first two games for the first times since the 1995 season.

Yet something feels off.

The 3rd-and-22 play where they let Tyjae Spears run for 27 yards was inexcuseable. The group tires out in the fourth quarter, yet has received a significant play in the red zone in both weeks (Week 1 Moro Ojomo, Week 2 Jalen Carter).

They have 3.0 sacks through two games, but the edge rushers have been getting solid pressure on the quarterback. Jalyx Hunt had a 17.6% pressure rate in the game and Nolan Smith had 11.1% and a sack.

Cooper DeJean rebounded in coverage (Cam Ward was 1-of-2 for 5 yards targeting him) and Quinyon Mitchell and Tariq Woolen are nearly unstoppable at outside cornerback. Yet the Eagles have allowed an 89.0 passer rating through two games -- 13th in NFL.

This defense has its flaws in coverage (Jihaad Campbell gets picked on a lot). Players are missing tackles and not recognizing gaps in the run game. They don't have a turnover through two games either.

This defense is good and will improve, but they aren't firing on all cylinders yet. Perhaps this changes when Jonathan Greenard comes back.,

Right now, the defense is keeping the Eagles in the ball game with clutch plays late. That's the most important thing.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!