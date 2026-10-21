3 Best 2027 Free Agent Quarterbacks the Eagles Could Consider With Jalen Hurts's Cloudy Outlook

It's been a tumultuous season for the Eagles. Two nail-biting wins to begin the campaign have been followed by four devastating losses in a row. It marks the first time the Eagles have lost four consecutive games since head coach Nick Sirianni was hired in 2021.

The disappointment on the field is compounded by injuries, none more impactful than the one suffered by quarterback Jalen Hurts. The three-time Pro Bowler was placed on the injured reserve due to a blood clot sustained in the Eagles' Week 4 loss to the Rams.

The latest update from Hurts's agent, Nicole Lynn, revealed that blood clots have been found in Hurts's lungs. No one can play football while taking anticoagulants, so Hurts will be sidelined for at least a few months as he takes blood thinners. His season is over.

Quarterbacks Tanner McKee, Joe Milton and Cole Payton make up the Eagles' current QB room. It's far from an inspiring group, considering McKee and Milton aren't even under contract beyond 2026.

3 Free Agent Quarterbacks the Eagles Could Consider in 2027

General manager Howie Roseman will have to address the QB position one way or another during the upcoming offseason. Signing a free-agent signal-caller would be one way to provide depth without surrendering important draft capital.

Here are three options:

1. Kyler Murray (Current team: VIkings)

The Vikings have been one of the league's biggest surprises in 2026, logging a 5-0 record for the second time in the past three years. Quarterback Kyler Murray has started four of those five victories. He was inactive in Week 2 due to a concussion.

Kyler Murray is currently playing on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former No. 1 overall pick has completed 68.3% of his passes for 662 yards and two touchdowns (two interceptions). Murray has also showcased his dual-threat capabilities with 93 yards on 20 carries. His 3,286 rushing yards since 2019 are the fourth-most among NFL quarterbacks.

Murray's rushing talent and off-script playmaking skills are comparable to Hurts's, which could make him a viable No. 2 option in 2027. In the scenario that Philadelphia decides to move on from Hurts, it could do a lot worse than a 29-year-old mobile quarterback with 91 career games under his belt.

2. Kirk Cousins (Current team: Raiders)

The Raiders' offseason signing of Kirk Cousins wasn't considered a needle-mover at the time. The veteran has been one of the top passers in the NFL through six weeks, though. Cousins has tallied the most passing touchdowns (14) and the fifth-most passing yards (1,582) in the league.

Kirk Cousins's contract with the Las Vegas Raiders expires at the end of the 2026 season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins has bounced around across 12 NFL seasons, playing for the Commanders, Vikings, Falcons, and Raiders. Accuracy and precision have allowed him to not only stick around but also compete at a high level. Cousins has led his squad to the playoffs three times, most recently in 2022 with Minnesota.

Fernando Mendoza is waiting in the wings in Las Vegas, so the signs point to Cousins entering free agency and landing elsewhere. The Eagles could ink him to a short-term deal as an experienced backup ready to step in at a moment's notice, or as a bridge QB capable of mentoring a young pro.

3. Tanner McKee (Current team: Eagles)

Tanner McKee will have every chance to prove to Philadelphia's front office that he deserves to be the starting quarterback of the future. The former Stanford standout put together a mixed performance against Carolina, completing 26 of his 45 pass attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles could opt to re-sign Tanner McKee in free agency. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An impressive 19-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith flashed McKee's upside. He is a traditional pocket passer capable of anticipating routes and delivering well-timed throws. There needs to be improvement in terms of adjusting under pressure and creating plays outside the pocket.

McKee's chemistry with his teammates and familiarity with Philadelphia's coaching staff give him an edge over other free-agent options. That remains the case whether the Eagles stick with offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's system or shift elsewhere in 2027. Now is McKee's chance to take control.

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