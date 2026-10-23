McMullen: Eagles' Are Playing Risky Game With Unsustainable Defensive Workload

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — The Eagles’ defense was on the field for 79 snaps in Sunday’s 25-14 loss to the Panthers, marking the fifth time in six games this season that the unit has played 70 or more defensive snaps.⁠

That volume is consistently rising into Vic Fangio's third season as Philadelphia's defensive coordinator. In 2025, the Eagles reached 70-plus defensive snaps in six of 17 games. During the 2024 Super Bowl-winning campaign, that number was hit only three times all year.⁠

Through six games in 2026, the defense is averaging 71.7 reps per contest—the highest mark of the Nick Sirianni era and well above the 61.6 average from the Super Bowl season. Over the last four games, the figure has climbed even higher as the offense has struggled to sustain drives.⁠

The disparity was a little better against the Panthers: the Eagles’ offense managed 64 snaps while the defense faced 79. The time of possession was tilted heavily toward Carolina (34:48 to 25:12), consistent with a season-long pattern in which the Eagles’ offense has produced a league-high number of three-and-outs and often failed to manage the clock well.

Eagles can't continue with the status quo on defense

In a complementary game, those short possessions leave Fangio’s group with little rest between series.⁠

Key defenders absorbed the bulk of the work against the Panthers. Linebacker Zack Baun and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell played all 79 snaps, while safety Drew Mukuba matched them. Cooper DeJean logged 78 snaps and Riq Woolen 77. Up front, Jalen Carter played 74 snaps (94 percent), and edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie played 72—both heavy loads given the rotation and injuries that limited others, including Jonathan Greenard and Nolan Smith, who exited early with a concussion after just 14 snaps.⁠

On Wednesday, Fangio addressed the cumulative toll of the repeated high snap counts when asked by Eagles On SI whether the volume could wear a defense down week after week. He rejected the idea of letting it become an emotional burden.

Eagles DC Vic Fangio addresses the high snap volume that certain members of the Eagles' defense have endured. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“No, you can’t let it emotionally,” Fangio said. “We tell [the players] very early in training camp, we have no control how we get on the field. We control how we get off the field, and that’s where our mindset is.”

The comment reflects a consistent message from Fangio and his staff.

The control what you can control mindset. Players are expected to focus solely on the snaps they can influence—getting stops and forcing the offense back onto the field—rather than dwelling on the circumstances created by the other side of the ball.

Earlier in the season, after a high-snap outing against the Rams that included a late collapse, Fangio acknowledged that extreme volume “has an effect” while still insisting the unit must find ways to finish games.

More questions than answers

The current pattern raises practical questions about sustainability moving forward, especially with the unproven Tanner McKee subbing in for Jalen Hurts, who is likely done for the season with blood clots in both lungs.

While Fangio’s group has shown resilience in stretches, the combination of frequent three-and-outs on offense and late-game defensive lapses has contributed to a four-game losing streak. Fourth-quarter points allowed have been a recurring problem, with a sizable share of the season’s total points surrendered coming after intermission.

Complementary football remains the stated ideal. When the offense cannot stay on the field, the defense inherits longer periods of work and fewer opportunities for rest or rotation.

Fangio’s emphasis on mindset and controllable factors is admirable and obviously designed to keep the unit from fracturing under those conditions, but the sheer volume of snaps through the first six weeks is not the formula for winning football.

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