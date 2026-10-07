3 Eagles on the Trade Block in October

It has been a long time since the future of the Philadelphia Eagles has been as clouded as it is right now.

Perhaps that is what happens when a franchise cornerstone retires as a losing streak begins to form. Lane Johnson calling it a career stunned Philadelphia sports fans, but also leaves a massive vacuum for the team moving forward.

And there are still 13 more games left to play in the 2026 season.

With Johnson gone, the Eagles' holes along the offensive line will remain a problem. They are dealing with a plethora of injuries that could derail their season across the board. As the trade deadline draws near, the Eagles are in a rare position.

If their hobbled roster cannot right the ship soon, it might be time for general manager Howie Roseman to trade some talent in order to gain extra draft picks for the future. A true tear-down for a team that, just two years ago, was the most dominant playoff champion in NFL history.

Much of Philadelphia's current core will be safe, but three names in particular could be traded if things don't get better. Let's get to that list now.

Dallas Goedert

For the last two years, it has seemed like the Eagles weren't willing to give a long-term extension to their star tight end, but also didn't have a good backup plan behind him either. With Eli Stowers on injured reserve, it's hard to count on him to fill that role either.

That said, Goedert is on an expiring deal and could be looking for a chance to win another Super Bowl. With other contending offenses in need of tight end help, the Eagles could get quality draft compensation for one of the more complete tight ends in the league.

Remember, the Eagles traded Zach Ertz in 2021 in similar circumstances. The same fate could be coming for Goedert.

Moro Ojomo

Philadelphia has already extended Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. That leaves former seventh-round pick Moro Ojomo as the odd man out. Ojomo, like Milton Williams before him, is going to command a massive long-term deal in free agency this offseason. It won't be in Philadelphia.

While the Eagles could wait for a third-round compensatory pick, it wouldn't hurt the team if they tried to pry a second-round pick out of a contending team in need of an excellent defensive tackle. Ojomo hasn't recorded a sack this season, but has been doubled more than Carter along the line.

He's an excellent player who could make a contending team very happy.

Riq Woolen

During the offseason, the Eagles signed Woolen to complete an elite cornerback trio with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. So far, the secondary has been pretty solid through four games despite some late-game hiccups over the last few contests.

On an expiring deal, and looking for a chance to compete for another title, the Eagles could look to get anything from Woolen on the trade market. It would open up a need on the outside opposite Mitchell, but the lure of adding a draft pick will be too much.

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