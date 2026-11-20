The 2026 NFL season hasn't gone according to plan for the Eagles. Instead of being in position to compete for a playoff berth down the stretch, they are in position to compete for a top-five overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia sits at the bottom of the NFC East with a 2-7 record and would be selecting fifth overall if the draft started today, according to Tankathon. The Eagles also own the Jaguars' first-round pick (No. 26) in 2027. That gives general manager Howie Roseman a chance to address multiple positional needs before the second round even begins.

Roseman has thrived in this spot before. The last two Eagles to be drafted with a top-five pick were offensive tackle Lane Johnson (2013) and quarterback Carson Wentz (2016). Both players became Pro Bowlers and helped lead Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl title.

First-round positions Eagles must avoid in 2027

But whether it's No. 5 or No. 26, time will tell which positions Roseman will prioritize with his first-round picks. As tempting as it might be to draft various players, the Eagles have some positional needs bigger than others. Here are three first-round positions Philadelphia must avoid in the 2027 NFL Draft.

1. Quarterback

The quarterback position will always be discussed when a team has a high first-round pick. In Philly's case, taking a quarterback in the first round would signal a rebuilding mindset rather than a retooling one. That's a button Roseman does not need to push with quarterback Jalen Hurts still on the roster.

Hurts was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 6 after a calf injury caused blood clots to form in his body. While it's undoubtedly a scary injury, it's one that he can make a full recovery from. Hurts is only 28 years old and has led Philadelphia to the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.

With that said, the Eagles have not gotten much from Tanner McKee or Joe Milton in Hurts's absence. Both pros will enter free agency next offseason. Snagging a quarterback on Day 2 of the draft would give Philly a prospect to develop as Hurts plays through the remaining two years of his contract.

2. Safety

There's a hole at safety in the Eagles' secondary. Veterans Marcus Epps, Michael Carter II and Kenny Moore have split the snaps alongside Andrew Mukuba this season. All three pros will become free agents after 2026. That doesn't mean that a safety needs to be selected in the first round, though.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's system is built around eliminating explosive plays with a two-high safety shell. As a result, Philly doesn't rely on safeties to step up in run defense as much as other franchises do. This allows them to thrive with budget veterans or late-round steals at the position.

The NFL Draft dates all the way back to 1936. The Eagles have been part of every single one and have never selected a safety in the first round. Roseman has prioritized building the roster through the trenches during the past decade. There's no reason to deviate from that strategy in 2027.

3. Tight end

Rookie Eli Stowers is the only tight end under contract for the Eagles in 2027. Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz, Johnny Mundt and Grant Calcaterra are currently playing on one-year deals. Injuries and a lack of playing time haven't helped Stowers prove he can be the No. 1 option at the position, either.

Roseman will have to add to the tight end room before next September arrives. It's a must, but not a must that has to be handled in the first round. Only three of the nine tight ends to make the Pro Bowl over the last two years were first-round picks. Late-rounders have broken out across the league.

Passing on a dynamic edge rusher or a strong offensive lineman in favor of a first-round tight end would be overdramatic. Philly's poor offensive scheme is a bigger worry than the players who are running it. Tight end depth can be found in the later rounds, or through free agency and trades.

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