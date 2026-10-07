3 Free Agents the Eagles Should Call to Help Replace Lane Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the new week looking to rebound from back-to-back losses to the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, in which they were outscored a combined 51-27. Before Tuesday was even over, Philadelphia had a new problem to navigate heading into Week 5: star right tackle Lane Johnson's NFL retirement.

Eagles fans knew Johnson wouldn't be around forever, but many assumed that the future Pro Football Hall of Famer would at least stick around until the end of the 2026 campaign. Instead, the beloved fan favorite did what was best for him and his family, ultimately walking away from football and the franchise to prioritize his mental health, as made clear in his retirement letter posted on social media.

But after a lot of reflection, I've realized that my personal and family priorities in my life have changed. Right now, it is critical that I focus on my mental health. I owe it to my teammates, coaches, the organization and the fans to have my head and heart 100 percent in the game. And right now my heart is telling me that it's time to say goodbye to football. Lane Johnson

Third-round rookie tackle Markel Bell made his first NFL start against the Rams last week, and while he was decent, the Eagles should add more depth now that Johnson is no longer an option. The pickings might be slim, but there are at least three free-agent tackles for the Eagles to target as they attempt to navigate a major loss.

1. Taylor Decker

Former Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Decker is still a free agent as the fifth week of the season begins. The former 2016 first-round pick has spent all 10 seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions, even signing a three-year extension ahead of the 2024 campaign. That partnership ended in March, though, when Detroit approved Decker's release request, with the ex-Ohio State Buckeye citing that the two sides "could not find common ground."

Even though he hasn't played Week 18 of the 2025 season, rolling the dice on Decker is still worth the effort for the Eagles. It wasn't at the same level as his Pro Bowl performance, but Decker was still solid across 894 offensive snaps with the Lions last season, allowing only two sacks and 33 total pressures en route to a 69.5 pass-block grade on Pro Football Focus. Not even close to Johnson's level, but then again, who would be?

Decker has exclusively played left tackle throughout his pro career, but the Lions occasionally used him on the right side. You can't always teach an old dog new tricks, but maybe Decker would be willing if the potential of challenging for a Super Bowl with Philadelphia is alluring enough. Bell and Fred Johnson (when healthy) can also hold down the fort at RT until Decker gets up to speed.

Throw in the fact that the Eagles had clear interest in Decker leading up to the 2016 draft over a decade ago, and it makes sense in the world to give him a call.

2. Jack Conklin

If the Eagles want someone with more RT experience, Jack Conklin could be there guy.

Conklin is another free agent with a solid list of accomplishments, which includes first-team All-Pro appearances in 2016 and 2020. Injuries have limited him to single-digit appearances in three of the five previous seasons, but that doesn't mean the 32-year-old right tackle can't be a decent contributor for head coach Nick Sirianni & Co.

Conklin was a disaster in pass protection last season, but he was actually playable as a run blocker, finishing with a 67.1 run-block grade—a higher mark than he had in two of the three seasons before that. He also allowed only five pressures (one sack) in his last three games after surrendering 19 (three sacks) in his first five, making it clear that he was improving until his season-ending concussion.

Also, there might be some familiarity between Conklin and Sirianni's staff after the Eagles-Browns joint practices during the 2025 preseason. Every small connection counts when teams are desperate for help.

3. Thayer Munford Jr.

Former 2022 seventh-round pick Thayer Munford Jr. is looking for a fresh start after a whirlwind ride to begin his NFL career. The Ohio State product spent the first three seasons of his career in Las Vegas before bouncing between the Patriots, Browns, and Pats again throughout the 2025 calendar year.

All five of his appearances came in a New England jersey, and though he didn't do enough to stick around, Mundford's performance could land him on Philly's radar. The 27-year-old allowed one pressure (a QB hit) on 40 pass-blocking downs, ending the season with a career-best 75.9 grade on PFF. Was it a smaller-than-usual sample size? Yes, but that gives the Eagles every reason to see what he can do in an expanded role.

With the ability to play both tackle spots and inline tight end, Munford is the kind of Swiss Army knife Sirianni should want to have on his roster.

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