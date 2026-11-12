3 Pending Free Agents Eagles Could Re-Sign After Not Trading Them

Jordan Davis was the only player the Philadelphia Eagles traded directly before the 2026 NFL trade deadline. That means the Eagles held onto a plethora of pending free agents, despite the risk of losing them for nothing over the offseason. However, some of the guys they held onto could remain in Philadelphia beyond the current campaign.

Here's a look at three pending free agents the Eagles could re-sign in the offseason after hanging onto them at the deadline.

Dallas Goedert, TE

People have predicted the end of Dallas Goedert's tenure with the Eagles for over a year now. Many didn't expect him to be back with the Eagles after the 2025 season, but he was re-signed over the offseason. And again, there were assumptions that he would be moved prior to the deadline this week.

But the deadline is now in the rearview mirror, and Goedert remains on the roster in Philadelphia, and it isn't impossible to imagine a world where the Eagles decide to bring him back again for the 2027 season.

It's not like the Eagles have another starting-caliber tight end waiting in the wings. Rookie Eli Stowers might be the future at the position, but he's barely touched the field during his first season, so he'll need more time to develop into a reliable starter.

Plus, with all their other needs this offseason, the Eagles won't want to spend big at tight end in free agency, and Goedert would likely be relatively affordable. Also, he's still a productive player. He led the team in touchdown receptions last season and has tallied 308 receiving yards and two TDs this season, despite dealing with injury issues and subpar quarterback play.

At the end of the day, the best option for both Goedert and the Eagles could be to run it back again in 2027.

Moro Ojomo, DL

There was a lot of speculation that the Eagles could trade defensive tackle Moro Ojomo before the deadline since he's playing on the final year of his current contract and is projected to become a whole lot more expensive heading into next season.

But the Eagles surprised everyone and went in a different direction, trading Davis to the Jaguars instead. This should be viewed as a vote of confidence in Ojomo on the part of Philadelphia's front office. Given this decision, it now seems exceedingly likely the Eagles will hold onto Ojomo and sign him to a new contract in the offseason.

Riq Woolen, CB

The Eagles holding onto Woolen at the deadline, as opposed to trading him, will afford the team an extended opportunity to evaluate him for the future.



The Eagles don't have a long-term answer at CB2 alongside Quinyon Mitchell, so all options should be on the table. Woolen has been somewhat underwhelming for the Eagles this season, but he hasn't been terrible, and the defense as a whole has struggled, so it's hard to single him out individually. He does need to be better about committing penalties, though.

It's far from a guarantee that the Eagles will bring back Woolen over the offseason, but if he plays well over the back half of the season, it's certainly not impossible.

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