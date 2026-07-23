The Eagles have a loaded roster heading into the 2026 season with many positions occupied by legitimate star talent. However, NFL teams can never have too much depth. Over the last few seasons Howie Roseman has done a solid job ensuring that the roster has enough quality players at the second and even third string spots on the depth chart to help fill the void with injuries or lack of production.

Here are three under the radar players who could see increased playing time this season:

Bryon Young, DT

One of those position groups that is loaded on the roster is the defensive line. Anchored by Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, assuming he doesn't hold out for a new contract extension, the Eagles have one of the top duos at the interior defensive line across the NFL. Add in Moro Ojomo who has become a real piece to the puzzle after a strong season last year and it's already a crowded room.

That's without mentioning Young, who could be one of the most important defensive linemen to watch once training camp gets underway on Tuesday.

At 6-foot-3, 292-pounds, the former third-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 was surprisingly cut after dealing with injuries his rookie season. The Alabama product has been an intriguing addition for the Eagles after they claimed him off waivers in 2024 becoming the last player to be added to the 53-man roster that season. He didn't see any game action in the Super Bowl season but he made some waves last season playing in all 17 games while making one start.

He had 37 total tackles with 2.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss four quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

Depending on how the Carter contract situation pans out, Young could see himself thrusted into a starting role if Carter and the Eagles need additional time to get a deal done. Young currently is behind Carter on the depth chart.

Micah Morris, G

When the videos and pictures start flooding your social media timelines it will be pretty easy to spot out the sixth-round pick. Standing at 6-foot-5, 334 pounds, Morris becomes another Georgia Bulldog to join the dog pound up north with the Eagles.

Morris has had experience going against NFL talent during his college days, having to face is teammates in Carter and Davis in Athens.

"Well for starters, it was not fun, I'll tell you that much," Morris said to reporters after he was drafted when recalling practices where he had to face both Carter and Davis.

"It prepared me for this moment. It just provided me with the chance to learn from the best and develop."

Morris has a solid chance to leapfrog Michael Jordan, who is currently ahead of him as the backup left guard for Landon Dickerson and other interior offensive linemen who have a year under their belt but don't have guard play experience such as Drew Kendall, originally a center in college, who cross trained at guard and Myles Hinton, the team's sixth-round pick in 2025 who switched from tackle to guard.

Last season, as a redshirt senior, he did not allow a sack in pass protection.

"There's a lot to like about him," Howie Roseman said. "All of his testing is through the roof ... He's got all the ability, and now he's got to apply that as he gets an opportunity to come here."

Deontae Lawson, LB

Lawson is a long shot to see legitimate playing time, but it's not out of the realm of possibility. After playing five years at Alabama and being a prominent starter for three, Lawson put together an impressive career with the Crimson Tide. Injuries hurt his draft value where many evaluators believed he could have been a Day 2 to mid-Day 3 pick. Instead, he went undrafted and signed with the Eagles.

A two-time captain, he earned second-team All-SEC honors last season after racking up a career-high 89 tackles with 4.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

In his 52 career games with Alabama, he tallied 283 total tackles, good for 10th-most in program history, 19 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and 16 pass deflections. He was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, the Bednarik Award and the Nagurski Trophy.

The linebacker group is led by Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon Jr. and Chance Campbell provide depth along with Lawson. However, there's a chance Lawson could become a training camp darling and climb up the depth chart with a strong camp as long as his previous injuries don't hinder his performance.