Landon Dickerson, Moro Ojomo Among Eagles Speaking Up About Trade Deadline Rumors

PHILADELPHIA – Breaking news: The Eagles are trading the last two remaining players on their offensive line from the Super Bowl days of just two years ago, their alleged generational defensive tackle, and their best pass rusher, who still has a year left on his rookie contract at a relative discount.

It’s beyond silly. Sure, trade Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson. That opens two positions of major need in the draft. Go ahead and deal Jalen Carter; save some money, but then you need another defensive tackle. Nolan Smith? He’s a bargain next year at $13.7 million.

Landon Dickerson called it propaganda when asked where his head is, with the NFL trade deadline creeping closer. It's Tuesday at 4 p.m.

“It's really not up to me,” said the Eagles’ left guard. “I've said it a lot of times; I love this team. I love this city. This is my home right now. Really, all I care about is winning a championship.”

What to expect from Howie Roseman

That’s not to say Eagles general manager Howie Roseman won’t be wheeling and dealing, and if the value is great, maybe he does part ways with one—and only one—of the aforementioned players. Nobody saw him dealing Cam Jurgens in early October, but a second-round pick in 2028 and a fifth-rounder next year was one of those Godfather deals—an offer he couldn’t refuse.

So, Jurgens is gone. To deal Mailata and Dickerson would be a clear white flag of surrender on 2026. Maybe 2027, too, depending on how and where they would find a new left tackle, a new left guard (okay, Willie Lampkin is okay, but is he really starter material?), and possibly a new right guard if Tyler Steen moves on in free agency.

Roseman doesn’t do surrender.

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) congratulates Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who is in the crosshairs of a potential trade?

Maybe it will be Steen who goes. He is in the final year of his contract. That is the sweet spot, which puts players like Dallas Goedert, Riq Woolen, and Moro Ojomo in the crosshairs of a potential trade.

“I'm here right now, trying to go through practice, go through meetings, and prepare for this game,” said Goedert, referencing Sunday’s Week 9 home game against the New York Giants.

Then there’s Ojomo, who could possibly deliver the greatest return.

“Howie and [owner Jeffrey] Lurie mean so much to me for giving me this opportunity to play for this team,” said the seventh-round defensive tackle. “I think I was the 23rd DT picked up, so if we can make [a new contract] work, I love playing for the city. I love working hard for the city. I wanna produce results for the city. I hate letting them down.”

It’s an unusual situation the Eagles are in—being potential sellers at the trade deadline, after making the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons. But at 2-6, it doesn’t make sense to stand pat. Not since 2021, when Roseman dealt Zach Ertz, who was still in his prime, has he traded away a talent like Ertz.

The rumors of who could be going can be distracting for a player whose name is being bandied about in trade rumors. Nick Sirianni addressed it earlier in the week when asked if he talks to the team about them or the individuals involved.

“You're always in constant communication with your guys,” he said. “I think we have a good beat on what guys are going through, any situation that they're going through, what guys need to be talked to. Of course, you talk to all the guys about that. I'm not saying that necessarily is in front of the room, but maybe more one-on-one situations there.”

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked how he approaches the trade deadline with his players, and whether he talks to them about the rumors.

“No,” he said. “I mean, I would if I thought there was a rumor out there gaining steam that had no truth to it, but I don't see that at this point in time.”

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