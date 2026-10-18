3 Free-Agent QBs Eagles Must Call Immediately After Losing Jalen Hurts to IR

It's been a rocky start to the 2026 NFL season for the Eagles, who are now without star quarterback Jalen Hurts for at least four games. Blood clot issues led to the veteran signal-caller's placement on injured reserve earlier this week, leaving backup QB Tanner McKee as the de facto starting option against the Panthers in Week 6 and for the foreseeable future.

Without Hurts, it remains to be seen if Philadelphia's quarterback room is good enough to turn the season around.

Despite flashes of potential here and there, McKee began Week 6 with only two starts under his belt, and even though the Eagles signed Joe Milton off the Cowboys' practice squad for help this week, he still hasn't started an NFL regular-season game. The same goes for rookie QB Cole Payton, who shouldn't see the field this year unless it's an absolute emergency.

3 potential free-agent QBs for Eagles to target

With the aforementioned trio the Eagles' only QB options behind Hurts, general manager Howie Roseman might want to look at bringing in another veteran for help. Although the pickings are somewhat slim at this stage of the season, there are at least three options for the Philly front office to consider.

1. Andy Dalton

What's old could become new again.

Philadelphia traded for Andy Dalton back in March to acquire some competition for McKee. The three-time Pro Bowl passer impressed the Eagles enough throughout the offseason to win the No. 2 job from McKee, but his run didn't last long. Dalton attempted one pass that resulted in an interception against the Bears in Week 3 before eventually being released by the Eagles on Oct. 9.

But now that Hurts is sidelined, the Eagles might want to bring Dalton back. He's already received some calls from other teams since his release, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, who added that "Dalton is an option to return for the Eagles."

Andy Dalton is an option to return for the #Eagles. He’s had a few teams check in with him since the team released him, per sources, though there’s familiarity and a clear role in Philly for him if he decides to return. https://t.co/bNeypdIjiO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 15, 2026

Sometimes, familiarity trumps all, and that's what Dalton has with the Eagles. He might not want to learn another new system at this stage of his career, so running things back in Philly could be the most attractive option if the Eagles join the teams already in contact with Dalton.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo

If the Eagles prefer an option with a championship pedigree, Jimmy Garoppolo could be an interesting possibility for Roseman & Co. to consider.

The former 2014 second-rounder has won two Super Bowls throughout his career, both coming with the Patriots. Although Garoppolo didn't play a large role in either run, you can't take that experience away from him. He's since gained plenty of in-game experience on the West Coast, going 41-21 with a 67.4% completion rate, 15,138 passing yards, 91 touchdowns to 52 interceptions and a 97.2 passer rating in 65 games with the 49ers, Raiders and Rams.

Garoppolo hasn't started a game in nearly two years, but he likely still has enough left in the tank to at least be a reliable backup. His presence could also push young guys like McKee and Milton to step it up, all while giving Payton another veteran presence he can lean on for advice.

He wouldn't be the "Jimmy G" who went 13-3 while passing for almost 4,000 yards and 27 TDs in 2019, but there's a lot worse that the Eagles can do at this point.

3. Bailey Zappe

The remaining QB options are less than ideal, but Bailey Zappe might be the best of the bunch.

A well-traveled journeyman, Zappe has made steps in New England, Kansas City, Cleveland and New York since being drafted 137th overall in 2022. His resume is far from perfect, but he's only one game below .500 in nine career starts and has completed 62.1% of passes for 2,223 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. That should be enough experience that Sirianni would feel comfortable putting him in a game if needed.

Additionally, Zappe may be motivated to prove himself after being released by the Jets last month. He's only 27 years old, so better days could be ahead, and joining a winning organization like the Eagles could be what he needs to bounce back. Of course, that would be a win-win outcome for both sides, adding to why Philadelphia should give it a shot.

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