3 Pending Eagles Free Agents Already Deserve Contract Extensions

With a 2-4 record in Week 7, it isn't too early to start thinking about the future in Philadelphia. After all, the Eagles have a plethora of players heading to free agency over the offseason, with Spotrac listing 22 pending unrestricted free agents.

Many of those players won't be back in Philadelphia. That's just the way the business of the NFL works. Roster turnover is inevitable. However, a few upcoming UFAs have shown Eagles general manager Howie Roseman that they're worth bringing back based on what we've seen early this season.

1. Moro Ojomo, DT

Moro Ojomo is currently playing in the final year of the four-year rookie contract that he signed in 2023, and he's a guy that the Eagles should certainly consider bringing back.

Over the course of his current contract, Ojomo has developed into a key contributor for Philadelphia, even though he's often overshadowed on the line by star defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. He has appeared in 40 straight games for the Eagles over the last three seasons and he's tallied 20 quarterback hits, eight tackles for a loss and six sacks during that span. He's a reliable rotation piece who can come and provide support on the D-Line without the production of the unit falling off.

Moro Ojomo is among the Eagles who deserve contract extensions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's valuable for a team to have.

But just because the Eagles should try to retain Ojomo doesn't mean they will be able to. The Eagles already have a ton of money tied up in the defensive line between Carter and Davis, and they have a bunch of other areas that they'll also need to address. So, there's a possibility that keeping Ojomo won't be financially feasible for Philly. The Texas product will assuredly have other suitors in free agency.

2. Tyler Steen, OG

It's a new era for the offensive line in Philadelphia. Mainstays Lane Johnson (retired) and Cam Jurgens (traded to the Ravens) are gone, and Landon Dickerson seems unsure about his own future in Philly. So the Eagles need to start building for the future on the line, and retaining a guy who has started in 26 games for them and showed a lot of promise would be a good start.

Tyler Steen moved into a starting spot with the Eagles last season after receiving limited opportunities during his first two years. He's been solid in the role and has posted respectable Pro Football Focus grades, despite struggles elsewhere on the line.

At just 26, Steen should have plenty of productive play ahead of him, and it would be good if he could do so in an Eagles uniform.

3. Fred Johnson, OT

Veteran offensive tackle Fred Johnson signed a one-year, relatively cheap deal with the Eagles in free agency in March, and the Eagles could potentially look to sign him to another such deal in free agency next offseason to retain inexpensive, experienced depth on the offensive line.

It likely won't cost the Eagles much to re-sign Fred Johnson to a contract extension. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson has only played 14 offensive snaps so far this season, but he played nearly 60% of snaps last season and over 40% when the Eagles won the Super Bowl two years ago. He isn't exciting and doesn't necessarily offer much upside, but he does offer a decent depth piece at good value. Every team needs guys like those.

The Eagles will assuredly address the offensive line in the 2027 NFL Draft, but a few returning faces wouldn't hurt.

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