The Eagles pulled off the largest comeback in NFL Thanksgiving history, storming back from down 21 points to upset the rival Cowboys 39-38. It was an epic win for Philadelphia and a complete collapse for Dallas that won't be soon forgotten.

Here's a look at three key reasons why the Eagles were able to complete such a historic comeback on the road in front of a national audience on Thanksgiving Day.

1. Joe Milton-DeVonta Smith connection

The budding connection between Joe Milton and DeVonta Smith was on full display on Thanksgiving Day, and it was a major catalyst in Philadelphia's epic comeback win over Dallas. Milton and Smith connected on not one, but two bomb touchdowns that helped to swing the game in Philly's favor.

The first one came towards the end of the second quarter with the Eagles trailing 21-3. Milton rolled out of the pocket to his left, directed DeVonta towards the outside of the end zone and delivered an absolute missile to Smith, who was able to secure it in front of two Dallas defenders.

The second connection came in the closing minute of the third quarter, with Milton delivering another strike to Smith in the same corner of the end zone as the previous touchdown.

Went back for seconds 😏 pic.twitter.com/6bGjh1x6wK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 27, 2026

Smith finished the game with a 11 receptions for a career-high 200 receiving yards, and he became just the third player to record multiple 45-yard scrimmage touchdowns on Thanksgiving over the past century in the process.

DeVonta Smith is the third player to record multiple 45-yard scrimmage TDs on Thanksgiving in the last 100 years! 🔥



The last to do so was Randy Moss in 1998 in his iconic "Three Catches, Three Touchdowns" game...also against the Cowboys 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XcSMD1KkJl — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 27, 2026

It was an extremely memorable performance for both Milton and Smith, and their ability to connect with each other was the biggest factor in the win for Philly.

2. Ty Robinson's fourth-quarter heroics

Defensive tackle Ty Robinson was a game-changer for Philadelphia against Dallas.

He tallied two plays that were completely critical to the outcome of the contest, and they both occurred in the fourth quarter. First, he blocked Dallas' punt attempt in the fourth quarter. After the block, Kenny Moore II was able to scoop the ball up and score a touchdown to give the Eagles some major momentum.

TY WITH THE BLOCK, KENNY WITH THE SCORE pic.twitter.com/KxgTZ66J81 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 27, 2026

Robinson wasn't done there, either. Later in the quarter, he sacked Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on fourth-and-one in the final minute of the game in order to give the ball back to the Eagles.

BRINGING HIM DOWN pic.twitter.com/z274mtdIKM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 27, 2026

The Eagles would then go on to win the game thanks to the heroics of a familiar face.

3. Jake Elliott's clutchness

Jake Elliott has made a ton of huge, clutch kicks for the Eagles over the course of his career, but the 59-yarder he buried at the end of the game to ruin Thanksgiving for the Cowboys has to be near the top of the list of his most memorable.

WHAT A MOMENT 🦅 pic.twitter.com/QO08FqciEx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 27, 2026

Elliott was cool, calm and collected, and he drilled the game-winning kick as though it were just a warm-up. He connected so well that the kick would have been good from beyond 60 yards. Elliott also made his other field goal attempt and all three of his extra-point attempts in the game.

In other words, he was perfect, and Elliott was able to deliver an all-time highlight and moment for Philly fans.

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