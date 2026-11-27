Sometimes it's hard to find words to describe the 2026 Dallas Cowboys, but after the team's brutal Thanksgiving collapse against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium, there is one word that comes to mind and perfectly encapsulates the team under head coach Brian Schottenheimer: humiliating.

There is no excuse for losing to the Eagles in the fashion that they did, and it's only gotten worse in the hours since the defeat. Cowboys legend Dez Bryant is calling for everyone to be fired, while former backup quarterback turned Eagles hero Joe Milton is shading the Cowboys' culture under Schottenheimer.

It's an embarrassment of failures for the team this season, and it may only be getting worse. After losing to the Eagles, you have to wonder whether the team will win another game this season.

And when you look at the lineup of opponents and strength of schedule, there is a strong chance that they could finish the season 5-12, missing the postseason for the third straight year.

Cowboys Facing Unfathomable Record With Brutal Schedule Remaining

NFL Remaining SOS (strength of schedule) from Week 12 through Week 18



1 = most difficult

32 = easiest pic.twitter.com/rb3LIk94wD — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) November 24, 2026

Coming into Thanksgiving Week, the Cowboys had the fourth-hardest strength of schedule for the final stretch of the year.

The schedule includes games in Seattle, at SoFi Stadium to face the Rams, and a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Add on two divisional games against the Giants and Commanders, who are ahead of Dallas in the NFC East race, and there's a real chance Dallas doesn't taste victory again this season.

The only week you can confidently predict the result of is the Week 14 bye week. The Cowboys already faced an uphill battle to reach the postseason, and now those odds are even worse, and there's only one outcome that will satisfy the fan base and position the team best for the future: fire Brian Schottenheimer.

A closer look at the Cowboys' remaining schedule for the 2026-27 season can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' Remaining 2026-27 Schedule

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer calls a timeout against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 13 | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football

Week 14 | BYE WEEK

Week 15 | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16 | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 17 | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18 | at Washington Commanders | TBD