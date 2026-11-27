For most of the afternoon, it looked like another chapter in the same old tired story for Philadelphia.

The Eagles were down 31-10 late in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium, missing Jalen Hurts for the season, losing Cooper DeJean, Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert in-game, and still carrying the woe-is-me scars of a recent seven-game losing streak.

Then “The Rocket Man” took over. No, Elton John wasn’t playing at halftime. That honor went to Miranda Lambert, but fledgling Eagles quarterback Joe Milton did show off the strongest arm in the NFL and started launching his own rockets that were so awe-inspiring they almost looked AI-generated.

The former Cowboys practice-squad quarterback gouged his old team by completing 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns, added a 15-yard rushing score, and helped produce the largest comeback in Thanksgiving Day history as Philadelphia stunned Dallas 39-38 on Jake Elliott’s 59-yard field goal with two seconds remaining.⁠

The biggest arm on the biggest stage

Nov 26, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton (14) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it was all said and done, Milton, in just his third career start after a month with the Eagles, was accepting the John Madden Trophy and Tom Brady’s LFG Player of the Game award in the NFL’s highest-profile regular-season window that’s expected to push 50 million viewers for the FOX/Tubi simulcast.

Milton had been signed off Dallas’ practice squad on Oct. 16 after the Cowboys decided Sam Howell, ironically an Eagles backup to Hurts in 2025, was the better option behind Dak Prescott, a Milton mentor.

The Eagles only moved to Milton after Tanner McKee lost three consecutive starts in relief of Hurts. In Milton’s first two starts, the embattled Eagles' offense continued to limp along and arrived in North Texas ranked dead last at No. 32 overall.

On Thanksgiving, Milton’s arm was the difference, producing a half-dozen high-level throws you rarely see at even the highest level of football.

Both of the QB’s long touchdowns to DeVonta Smith traveled well over 40 air yards—the first a 64.4-yard heave (according to Next Gen Stats) on the move across his body that left teammates and Brady in the booth shaking their heads.

Even rockets need help. Smith finished with a career-high 11 catches for 200 yards and two scores. A blocked punt by Ty Robinson returned for a touchdown by Kenny Moore and a late defensive stand buoyed by a Robinson sack also contributed to the historic rebound, as did Elliott's storied clutch gene.

The Eagles are now 4-7 and alive in the NFC East, albeit still on life support. They have won two straight with Milton after that seven-game skid. The structural questions about the offense under Sean Mannion have not magically disappeared because one night of deep shots and improvisation worked against a soft Dallas defense.

The harder part for Milton will be developing the week-to-week consistency that defines great NFL quarterbacks.

Wherever his career turns moving forward, this performance by Milton will always be remembered.

Madden once famously said, “There's no place that I would rather be today on Thanksgiving than right here, right now, at a football game.”

On this Thanksgiving Day, Milton joined an exclusive club. The decades of holiday football have produced many indelible moments: Clint Longley’s 1974 backup-quarterback miracle against Washington, Randy Moss’s three-catch, three-touchdown day in a 1998 “revenge game” against the Cowboys for not drafting him, Leon Lett’s snowy blunder in 1993, even the Butt Fumble.

Now football fans will always remember “The Rocket Man.”

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.