The Eagles’ string of five straight years with a playoff berth, which includes a pair of Super Bowl runs, may end on the second weekend of January, but they and the fan base will always give thanks for Thanksgiving.

There were plenty of winners from the Eagles’ scintillating 39-38 win, achieved after falling behind 31-10 late in the third quarter. It was the largest come-from-behind win in the history of Thanksgiving football.

That said, even when there are winners, there were some losers, too.

Eagles Week 12 winners

Ty Robinson, DT

He’s first on this list because of his impact in just 19 defensive snaps. He notched the first sack of his career, and what a moment for it. Dallas was trying to ice the game by converting a fourth-and-1 with less than a minute left in the game and the Eagles out of timeouts. Then Robinson charged into Prescott’s midsection to sack him for a 9-yard loss at midfield. Robinson made four tackles.

Then there was the special teams Robinson. He blocked a punt that was recovered at the 3 by Kenny Moore, who stumbled into the end zone for a touchdown that brought Philly to within 31-24 just 74 seconds into the last quarter. It was the Eagles’ first blocked punt for a TD since Sept. 28, 2025, at Tampa Bay, when Cam Latu scored the block, and Sydney Brown scored a touchdown off of it.

Jake Elliott, K

Make a 59-yard field goal with two seconds to win a game? How can he not be in the top spot? Well, you could put him there if you feel better about it, and you would get no argument from anyone.

JAKE ELLIOTT FROM 60 YARDS OUT



EAGLES COMEBACK IS COMPLETE



PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX One/Tubi

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LJoGRn56xr — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

Elliott was in the top last week after going 4-for-4 with a pair of 50-plus-yard field goals in a 19-16 win over the Steelers.

Joe Milton, QB

Can you imagine if he plays as he did against Dallas for the rest of the season? The Eagles may very well find their way to the top of the NFC East if he does.

Milton accounted for four touchdowns—three passing and one running. His poise and confidence are rubbing off on his teammates. How in the world did the Cowboys not make him the No. 2 QB behind Dak Prescott instead of Sam Howell? They left him exposed on the practice squad, and the Eagles grabbed him, and he is making this season fun again.

DeVonta Smith, WR

You could put him No. 1 or 2 on this list after a career-high 200 yards receiving and tying a career high in catches with 11 and doing it on 14 targets.

Byron Young, DT

Nine tackles for a defensive tackle? That’s what Young collected in his 39 snaps (51%). This came on the heels of the two sacks he had in the win over the Steelers four days earlier.

Cole Wisniewski, S

It’s time to see more of the 6'3", 220-lb rookie safety. He played the first defensive snaps of his career, earning eight of them. He wasn’t afraid to stick his nose into the action, and he made two tackles in those limited snaps.

Eagles' Week 12 losers

Nick Sirianni, HC

The head coach should be on the winner's list, but his boneheaded move to try to high-five Eagles fans behind the bench when the game ended nearly turned into a fistfight with some Cowboys fans.

Nick Sirianni celebrated in front of the Cowboys fans after the Eagles comeback win 😅



(📺 FOX) pic.twitter.com/mR8isTM2Zh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2026

Just go shake hands and head to the locker room. This isn't the first time Sirianni has gotten into it with fans. When will he learn?

Officiating

\Referee Adrian Hill’s crew was bad for both sides, but from the Eagles’ standpoint, here are two ridiculous calls. First, Javonte Williams’s forward progress was ruled stopped at the goal line, preventing what would have been a 95-yard-or-more return for a touchdown by Riq Woolen.

Second, the crew waved off a pass interference against the Cowboys in the final seconds that would have made Elliott’s kick closer because they said it was uncatchable. It was wrong. Hill and his crew called 19 penalties that were accepted, with both teams backing up 86 yards each.

Eagles’ secondary

It was a rare bad game by Quinyon Mitchell, and losing Cooper DeJean to a concussion on Dallas’ first offensive drive didn’t help.

Jordan Mailata, LT

Mailata was caught holding during a two-point conversion pass that would have tied the game with just over two minutes left. The penalty pushed the Eagles back 10 yards, and they weren’t able to complete a pass to tie it from the 12-yard line.

It didn’t matter in the end, but taking two points off the board in a big spot can’t happen.

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