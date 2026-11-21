Eagles quarterback Joe Milton will get his second consecutive start, and the second start of his career, against the Steelers on Sunday.

Milton completed 18 passes for 169 yards against the Giants in Week 9, and he'll look to build on that performance coming out of the bye week against the Steelers. That said, here are three things the Eagles will want to see from Milton in his second start.

1. Increased accuracy

With one start already under his belt and an extra week to learn the offense afforded by the bye week, Milton is feeling increased confidence ahead of the game against Pittsburgh.

“What's different for me now? My confidence. Just confidence in knowing this offense and what these coaches and my teammates around me are instilling in me and talking to me about," Milton said.

". . . I feel more comfortable than I did last week for sure. Just the verbiage and everything that we needed to do ... to solve the problem and fix it." Joe Milton, Eagles QB

This increased confidence should translate to increased accuracy for Milton, who completed just 52% of his passes (18 of 34) in his first start. In fairness to Milton, he was consistently under pressure, but he still had his fair share of errant throws he'd like to have back. It would be nice to see improvement in that area. The fact that he'll likely have top receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks back should help.

2. Show off the cannon

Milton has garnered nicknames for his arm strength. He recently revealed (h/t Zach Berman) that he prefers "Mr. Rocket" to "Bazooka Joe."

Joe Milton doesn’t like “Bazooka Joe.”



He prefers “Mr. Rocket.”



“Bazookas only travel so far,” he said. pic.twitter.com/tur5oWbaJU — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 18, 2026

However, we didn't really get to see too much of that rocket arm in Milton's first start against New York. He averaged just five yards per attempt on his 34 passes during the game, and his longest completion went for just 20 yards. It would be nice to see the Eagles open things up a little bit more in that regard.

Let Milton let it rip.

That would look like offensive coordinator Sean Mannion dialing up more deep balls to threats like Smith and Makai Lemon. At this point, there's nothing to be gained for the Eagles by remaining conservative. They might as well open things up and let Milton show off that nickname-worthy arm.

3. Don't forget about the legs

The thing that Milton did best in his start against New York was picking up yards with his legs. He actually led the Eagles in rushing in the game with 64 yards on nine carries—an average of 7.1 yards per carry. His ability to take off makes Milton an inherently dangerous quarterback, and he should continue to lean into that skill when the opportunity presents itself.

The goal for Milton moving forward should be to find a nice mix between showing off his arm and using his legs to move the ball downfield.

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