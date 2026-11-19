PHILADELPHIA – "Bazooka Joe" might be a good name for bubble gum, but not for Eagles quarterback Joe Milton. Some might be trying to force that nickname on him, given an arm that can throw the ball out of a stadium. Don’t bother, though. He doesn’t like it.

“Bazookas only travel so far,” he said as to why he doesn't like it.

He prefers another nickname–"Mr. Rocket".

Whatever nickname he goes by won’t get him very far in his quest to finish the job as the Eagles’ starting quarterback. What matters is finding a way to win a game and snap a losing streak that has reached seven games. To break it, Milton will have to deal with a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde defense that is third against the run but 30th against the pass. Pittsburgh is a dangerous pass-rush team with J.J. Watt and has 27 sacks, which is tied for the fifth-most in the league.

Milton had an extra week to prepare and iron out the verbiage and pass protection calls. Perhaps that will help him get sacked fewer than the seven times he was sacked by the New York Giants in his first career start two weeks ago.

He said he returned from the bye week with more confidence, thanks to some help from his teammates, passing game coordinator Parks Frazier and offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

“I'm great at asking questions, and I ask Parks [Frazier] and Sean a lot of questions,” he said. “I don't think I can ask no lesser questions than I already do. I think I do a great job at that, so yeah, just my confidence for sure.

“Just what do I need to do on this play? What is the quarterback's job specifically on this play? That goes for every play. Like, what do you exactly want me to do on this play? And if there's anything different, just tell me now. I ask questions every day. It can be the same question. I just wanna make sure I heard correctly and I took down the right note.”

Milton relishing matchup against future Hall of Fame QB

On the other side of the ball will be his quarterback counterpart, Steelers veteran Aaron Rodgers. It’s a matchup that has Milton excited, even though they won’t be going head-to-head.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off the field following a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“To be honest with you, to be real honest with you, I [thought about it] last night,” he said. “I was watching film last night in my living room, and I was like, ‘Damn, I'm 26 going against A-Rod.’

“Like, that's A-Rod we're talking about. It feels different. It's also a blessing just because, I mean, he’s been in the league for however long he’s been in the league. And obviously this is, what, year three for me, and being able to play against him and starting against him is re- It's a blessing for sure.”

Milton should be helped by the likely return of DeVonta Smith and Tay Wicks. Smith and Wicks have each missed the previous three games due to injury. Both were listed as limited practice participants on Wednesday, which is a step in the right direction after being listed as ‘did not practice’ for the last three weeks.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who has dealt with several injuries so far this season, was a full participant.