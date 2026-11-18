PHILADELPHIA – Joe Milton will get another start as the Eagles’ quarterback when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Lincoln Financial Field in a Week 11 matchup in a battle of two Pennsylvania teams.

The Eagles returned from their bye week on Wednesday, and Nick Sirianni kicked things off with his first press conference since a Zoom call on Nov. 9, a day after losing 19-11 to the New York Giants. It was their seventh straight defeat and is now the longest losing streak in the NFL after the Los Angeles ended its 11-game slide with a win on Monday night.

Asked if he will start, Sirianni said that Milton will make his second straight start.

“Yeah, he'll be in there,” said the coach. “He works extremely hard with everything; I really love his approach, like his personality.”

Milton completed 53 percent of his passes and didn’t commit a turnover or throw a touchdown, and he was sacked seven times against New York.

No coaching changes

Sirianni said that all his coaches are returning after the bye week, including embattled offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

“I think he's really smart,” the coach said about his OC. “I think he has a great football mind. He thinks through everything. He, you know, I think one thing I always value about him is that he thinks through things.

"Anybody can come and give a play and say, ‘Hey, I want to do this,’ or, ‘I want to do that.’ But I think he just has a really good, monotonous approach to figuring out everything that could potentially happen in that situation, and what the downfalls are and what is the upside I think that just speaks to the detail of what he has.”

An addition

While there were no subtractions from the coaching staff, the Eagles added T.J. Paganetti as a consultant. Paganetti is on his third stint with the team. His first game was as an analyst for Chip Kelly in 2013. Later, he was Jeff Stoutland’s assistant on the offensive line in 2024 and a run-game specialist.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints run game coordinator coach T.J. Paganetti during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He left when Kellen Moore became the Saints’ head coach, but Moore fired him after a year-and-half as his run-game coordinator.

“He has been huge to the success of our football team in the past,” said Sirianni. “Really bright coach.”

The coach said he has done things like this in the past and reference Marcus Brady in 2022 and Jim Bob Cooter in 2021.

“It's just another pair of eyes that can look at it from a different lens,” he said.

Facing Rodgers

Asked about defending Aaron Rodgers, Sirianni said that people have come up to him thinking he is the Steelers’ quarterback. There is a three-year age difference between the two (Sirianni is 45, and Rodgers is 42).

“People tell me I look like him and we look alike,” he said. “Someone asked me at a restaurant one time and said, ‘That, man, that's Aaron Rogers.’ But I got a lot of respect for him. He's so fun to watch throw the football, and how it comes off his hands and how he is able to get himself outta trouble, how he's able to direct the offense up there.”

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