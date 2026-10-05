4 Biggest Takeaways From Eagles Collapse: Letting Jeff Stoutland Go Was A Mistake

The Philadelphia Eagles collapsed. There's no other way to describe a blown 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter,

There are many ways to digest the latest defeat that put the Eagles to 2-2, a game that wasn't expected to be a win at kickoff put played its way into a potential victory. Only to see the win taken away from them.

Nick Sirianni is partially to blame. So is the offense, along with the defense allowing 14 points in the final 7:31. Let's focus on the offensive incompetance in the biggest takeaways from this loss, and why this offense is a major problem.

The Eagles Underplayed Jeff Stoutland's Value

The Eagles tried to downplay Stoutland's impact on this offensive line. The new scheme was easier and favorable to players, a few of the offensive linemen said this summer.

That doesn't mean the scheme is better. That doesn't mena the players are coached up better, or developed.

Markel Bell allowed five pressures in his first start, a late entry at right tackle after Lane Johnson couldn't go for personal reasons. His pressure rate allowed per dropback was 15.6%.

Cam Jurgens isn't a left guard, as he allowed three pressures on Sunday -- a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 9.4%. Through three games, Jurgens has allowed a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 7.5%.

Drew Kendall has been okay at center, but he had a pressure rate allowed per dropback at 6.3% on Sunday. Tyler Steen was at 6.3% too, not taking the next step from last season.

This offensive line was mediocre last season -- with Stoutland. The Eagles partially blamed him for the struggles and the development of players, thinking Chris Kuper was the answer.

We're seeing why Kuper was available, and why his contract wasn't renewed. The proof is in the pudding.

Jalen Hurts Has No Chance With This Offense

Evaluating Jalen Hurts is hard enough, whether he has the personnel around him or not (he doesn't this year). Take away the Eagles' RB1, TE1, WR1, LG1, and RT1 and the puzzle is even harder.

Hurts was bad on Sunday, there's no sugarcoating it. He was 12-of-27 for 93 yards and two touchdowns -- somehow finishing with a 78.2 passer rating despite 3.4 yards per attempt. He was 2-of-9 for 10 yards in the second half -- 1.1 yards per attempt.

Hurts is 2-of-10 for 18 yards on third and fourth down. He was 5-of-16 for 46 yards and a touchdown in the pocket -- 2.9 yards per attempt (61.5 rating).

While Hurts was bad, what chance did he have to execute at a high level -- especially after Barkley injured his hamstring on the first series? Zach Ertz wasn't even on the team two weeks ago, and he was the best receiving tight end. Makai Lemon just isn't ready for a starting role at wide receiver either.

Dontayvion Wicks is a good player, but he's not a WR1. Darius Cooper was the only playmaker on offense, and that includes Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley (who are backups for a reason).

The offensive line is bad and can't protect Hurts either. It was impressive Hurts threw for two touchdowns given the circumstances. The Eagles can't even run the offense they want to run given the personnel they have on the field.

Hurts just disn't have a chance to make plays with what he had on Sunday. That's the reality.

Howie Roseman Needs to Be Criticized More For This Offense

Prior to the game, there were plenty of questions when it came to how this football team was built. The Eagles had three quarterbacks active for the game, and already made a change at QB2 with Tanner McKee taking over for Andy Dalton.

With Lane Johnson out, the Eagles had just two tackles on the active roster -- Jordan Mailata and Markel Bell (Fred Johnson was also out). The Eagles also had four tight ends active, two of whcih weren't even on the team two weeks ago.

The Week 1 center is now the left guard. The current cneter played guard all summer. The right tackle played just one snap in his career.

The first-round draft pick isn't ready for the role he's in. The second-round draft pick is on injured reserve, and was poor when he was on the field in training camp. The third-round pick was the right tackle on Sunday, as he's learning a new position this year.

More than fair to criticize what Howie Roseman give Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff to work with. The depth on this offense just isn't there and there are too many players at certain positions that aren't necessary.

This Rookie Class Just Isn't Producing

The Eagles were hoping Makai Lemon would be the WR3 or the primary slot option. They traded up for him to specifically play that role. Lemon had three catches for 27 yards in his 42 snaps, good for him but not what the Eagles thought they'd get when they drafted him.

Lemon was supposed to make an instant impact, not have 10 catches for 65 yards through four games. he hasn't helped this passing attack -- or lack thereof.

Eli Stowers was bad in the spring and in the summer. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring and quad injury, but he wouldn't have helpe dthis tight end room immediately either.

Stowers was supposed to be the TE2. The Eagles had to keep four tight ends, and expose this offense to Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins more due to Stowers' lack of development.

Markel Bell learned right tackle this summer, but immensely struggled in his first start. A 15.6% pressure rate allowed per dropback shows Bell wasn't ready to fill in on short notice.

This is only chaper one of their careers. but the Eagles banked on Lemon and Stowers to help this team immediately. This is the result of that reliance.

The offense is bad, and both are playing a major role in that.

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