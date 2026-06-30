4 Eagles Players In Line For A Breakout 2026 Season -- Who Is The Next Moro Ojomo?

Every season, there is a player or two on the Philadelphia Eagles that has a breakout campaign.

Last year there were three: Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, and Jalyx Hunt

Davis was one of the top defensive tackles in the game. He ranked second amongst defensive tackles in total tackles (72) and second in batted passes (6). Davis was the first Eagles player in franchise history to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week and NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in the same season.

Ojomo had 6.0 sacks, 49 pressures, 12 quarterback hits, and a pressure rate of 11.6% as the No. 3 defensive tackle behind Davis and Jalen Carter. Both Ojomo and Davis are stalwarts on the Eagles defense.

Hunt was the first Eagles player in franchise history to lead the team in sacks (6.5) and INT (3) in the same season. He had a 16.9% pressure rate last season and finished with 52 tackles, 24 quarterback hits, three pass breakups, and 55 pressures.

Who are going to be the breakout players on the Eagles this year? Who is in line for that breakout campaign?

Here are four to look out for.

Jihaad Campbell (LB)

Campbell is getting the opportunity to start after the Eagles let Nakobe Dean walk in free agency. He filled in for Dean as a rookie last season, as Campbell finished with 80 tackles and a forced fumble. He also finished with the fourth-highest coverage grade amongst all NFL linebackers (78.6, minimum 600 snaps).

Playing next to an All-Pro linebacker in Zack Baun will significantly help Campbell. Linebackers also thrive in Vic Fangio's defense, another plus for Campbell in his first year as the starter.

If Campbell plays near the level of Dean, the Eagles will arguably have the best defense in the league -- and another young star.

Andrew Mukuba (S)

Another player heading into his second year in the league, Mukuba is coming back from a fractured ankle and fibula that ended his rookie campaign. Mukuba had 46 tackles, 2 INT, and a 0.5 sack in 11 games (10 starts), showing his ability to be a playmaking safety in Fangio's defense.

A full season as the starter in a secondary with Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Tariq Woolen should elevate Mukuba's game even further. Mukuba is the top safety on the Eagles and should be able to create turnovers with the Eagles having three shutdown cornerbacks.

This is a big year for Mukuba, especially with the safety position in flux.

Tyler Steen (RG)

Steen had a good first season as the starting right guard, enough where the Eagles wouldn't bring in veteran competition this offseason. He'll be the starting right guard in 2026, and opportunity to perform with a healthy offensive line.

If Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson are healthy, Steen will get an opportunity to thrive with two Pro Bowl players next to him. Imagine how good Steen can be playing next to future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson next to him.

The Eagles are high on Steen for a reason. He'll get his oppportunity to show that in 2026.

Dontayvion Wicks (WR)

Wicks is the wild card of the bunch here, since he's a relative unknown with an elevated role in the Eagles offense.

More targets for Wicks are coming, as he's the frontrunner to win the WR2 job. There will be a lot of pressure on Wicks to replace DeVonta Smith as the WR2, but experience in the Green Bay Packers offense (Sean Mannion was on the coaching staff) will help alleviate that pressure.

There are a lot of reservations whether Wicks is a good player. If he can catch passes consistently, Wicks will provide a much-needed boost to the passing game. The Eagles are betting that will be the case.

A big season could be in store for Wicks, which would be massive for the Eagles if it materializes.