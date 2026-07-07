Eagles' Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Offseason

July is finally here, meaning the Philadelphia Eagles will kick off training camp this month.

Football is a long season, but so is the offseason. Don't worry, we're halfway through the doldrums of summer. The Eagles to report for training camp on July 28, with is three weeks away.

Those three weeks will go by fast, which gives us time to evaluate what went on during a long offseason. At this point, just be glad the A.J. Brown saga is over.

There was a lot that went on during the NFL offseason regarding the Eagles that didn't involve Brown. Philadelphia was active in free agency an dthe draft, making big moves of its own to stay in Super Bowl contention. A new offensive coordinator and coaching staff was put in place, along with the departure of a legend in Jeff Stoutland.

This was an offseason of change for the Eagles, and their were several winners and losers of minicamp that helped tell the story.

With this long offseason, let's recap everything that happened. Training camp is just around the corner.

Winner: Jordan Davis | DT

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The Eagles made sure they took care of Davis early this offseason, landing him to a three-year, $78 million extension in March. Davis still had the fifth-year option on his contract, but the Eagles locked him under contract until the 2029 season.

Davis got $65 million guaranteed and is tied for the fourth-highest paid defensive tackle in the league (was second-highest paid when he signed the deal). He's coming off a huge season for the Eagles, and was one of the best all-around defensive tackles in the league last year.

Defensive tackle is the strongest position on the Eagles roster, and the Eagles locked in one of their two starters at the position for years to come.

Loser: Tanner McKee | QB

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One of the slam dunks of the offseason was McKee was the QB2. Even though the Eagles acquired Andy Dalton, the 16-year veteran was assumed to be the QB3 behind Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee.

Think again.

In the open practices to the media in minicamp, McKee and Dalton were splitting the QB2 reps. Dalton was getting the majority of the reps, even though the Eagles told reporters both McKee and Dalton were rotating days.

On top of all this, McKee struggled to grasp the offense. He had trouble processing the reads and getting rid of the football quickly.

McKee may even be traded at some point this summer, which makes things even more complicated. He faces an uncertain future with the Eagles, no matter how well he plays.

While McKee can still win the QB2 job this summer, this was a battle no one outside the organization saw coming. Even if McKee wins the job, is he even going to be the QB2 with Dalton and Cole Payton around?

Winner: Jalyx Hunt | EDGE

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The biggest winner of the Jonathan Greenard trade was Hunt, just based on what he accomplished when Jaelan Phillips was with the Eagles last season.

When the Eagles acquired Phillips, Hunt' s game elevated. Hunt had 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a 16.8% pressure rate from Weeks 10-17 -- the weeks Phillips played. He was the first Eagles player to lead the team in sacks and interceptions in a season.

Greenard is in the fold and has one of the pass rusher spots locked up. Hunt is the front runner for the other spot, just based on how the depth chart stacked up in minicamp.

Hunt had his breakout season last year, but could be primed for an even bigger year in 2026 with Greenard lined up next to him. The Eagles also have Nolan Smith to rotate with Hunt and Arnold Ebiketie to spell both of this.

This pass rush is going to be good, and Hunt will be a big reason why.

Loser: Nolan Smith | EDGE

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Smith did get his fifth-year option this offseason, which may have been in question prior to the deadline in May. The Eagles seemed to hint at Smith's future when they picked up his fifth-year option, than Smith was arrested for speeding in May.

Is this a big distraction? At the end of the day, not really. The Eagles will handle things in-house, but this topic would go away if Smith was available to talk about it during minicamp.

Even if the Eagles handled it, this is a cloud hanging over Smith's head until he's presented to speak regarding what happened. This also affects is future, and whether he'll get a long-term extension from the Eagles.

Jalyx Hunt is ahead of Smith on the depth chart and is in line to get an extension when he's eligible next season. There's a good chance the Eagles will extend Hunt and not Smith at this point, which puts Smith's future with the franchise after the season in doubt.

Smith has a lot to prove this season, on and off the field.

Winner: Tyler Steen | RG

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There were plenty of opportunities for the Eagles to address Steen's future as the starting right guard.

Philadelphia could have signed a guard to compete with Steen in free agency. They didn't. The Eagles could have drafted an ofensive lineman in the first and second rounds to compete with Steen. They didn't.

Steen is the starting right guard on this team, and he'll get the chance to shine next to a healthy Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson. The Eagles offensive line was banged up last season, yet Steen stayed constant through the injuries and was available.

While Steen doesn't have a contract extension yet, this is the final year of his rookie deal. If Steen plays well, he'll get an extension.

The Eagles are giving Steen a golden opportunity, and a vote of confidence.

Loser: Makai Lemon | WR

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Is it harsh to put Lemon here this early into his NFL career? Yes, since he is a rookie and the Eagles have played the entire spring in shells and shorts.

Here's the issue. Getting all the reps a rookie can in the spring is crucial for development, especially when that rookie is a first-round wide receiver and a new offense.

The Eagles are counting on Lemon to compete for the WR2 job and consistently catch the football. He spent most of the spring on the sidelines nursing a hamstring injury, so Lemon is behind the 8-ball in that regard.

Lemon has a lot of talent and can be an immediate contributor in this offense just on his route running alone. he needs to get 100% healthy and work on the reps with Jalen Hurts, or Dontayvion Wicks is going to be the WR2 entering the year (which is fine).

The Eagles are counting on Lemon to make up for the WR2 production with DeVonta Smith as the WR 1. He'll need a strong summer to show the Eagles why they traded up to get him.

Winner: Tariq Woolen | CB

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The Eagles may have been fortunate to land Woolen on a one-year deal, since he was the team's best player in the spring practices.

Woolen has been the CB2 the Eagles were looking for all of last season, the job neither Kelee Ringo nor Jakorian Bennett couldn't seize. They were able to land Woolen on a one-year deal for $12 million (fully guaranteed), which is already paying huge dividends.

Philadelphia already had the best pass defense in the NFL over the past two seasons -- and this was prior to Woolen arriving. With Woolen in the fold, the Eagles can keep Cooper DeJean in the slot and have Woolen lined up on the outside with Quinyon Mitchell at all times.

DeJean can move to safety in a base defense as a result of Woolen as the CB2. The Eagles will have Woolen, Mitchell, and DeJean on the field for over 90% of the snaps -- a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.

Woolen may only be in Philadelphia for a year, but the Eagles created a win-win situation by having him.

Loser: Jalen Carter | DT

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When the Eagles signed Davis to an extension, it was assumed Carter would be next. It's July and Carter doesn't have an extension yet.

There are questions about Carter's future. Will the Eagles and Carter reach a deal by the start of training camp? If they don't reach a deal, does Carter hold in? Does Carter's representation request a trade if a deal doesn't get done tis summer?

The Eagles are willing to wait. They want to see consistent production from Carter on the field and maturity off it. While that's fair by the Eagles before they pay Carter a franchise-altering deal, Carter and his reputation may want to reset the market now.

These deals with drafted players are usually done early in the offseason when Eagles' players become extension eligible. Since Carter's deal wasn't done, it's telling where things could be heading.

Buckle up. The longer Carter goes without a contract, the more things get interesting.