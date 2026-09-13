4 Tight Ends Eagles Need to Look At Following Eli Stowers Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles were already lacking proven depth at tight end heading into the season. The position has developed even more problems following Eli Stowers heading to IR with quadriceps and hamstring injuries that have been lingering for a few weeks.

Stowers had the hamstring injury for a few weeks and was limited in practice all week. He was originally listed as questionable for Sunday before the Eagles downgraded him to out. Prior to the injury, Stowers was trending towards being a healthy scratch come Week 1, struggling with his blocking and gaining separation from defenders in training camp.

Essentially he wasn't ready to help the tight end room prior to the injury, a reason why the Eagles kept four tight ends on the 53-man roster in the first place.

The Eagles have Dallas Goedert as the No. 1 tight end, but unproven pass catching depth at the position after him. Johnny Mundt is a blocking tight end and E.J. Jenkins has played 10 games in his NFL career. Those are the tight ends currently active on the Eagles roster.

The Eagles may be able to survive Week 1 with these three at tight end, but they'll have to add a fourth tight end for a few weeks while Stowers is out. Even if Stowers is off the IR by Week 5, there is no guarantee he can help the Eagles tight end room.

Bottom line -- the Eagles are going to have to find another tight end. Here are a few candidates they can sign or bring up from the practice squad.

Zach Ertz (free agent)

Ertz and the Eagles have discussed a return. Perhaps now is the time to make a move considering the Stowers injury and the lack of a pass catching tight end behind Goedert.

The version Ertz was last season at 35 years old as a pass catcher has more numbers than Mundt, Stowers, and Jenkins combined. Ertz had 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last season before the ACL injury.

Not only is Ertz an extra pass catcher, but he's a reliable veteran. The Eagles may not have needed Ertz before in order to develop their young tight ends in Stowers and Jenkins, but they need another pass catcher in this offense.

Ertz is the ideal fit at this time.

Tyler Conklin (free agent)

If the Eagles aren't going to sign Ertz as a veteran tight end, Conklin is the best option for tight end depth. He had seven catches for 101 yards last season as a backup tight end for the Chargers, but made five starts -- a far cry from the 51 catches for 449 yards he had with the Jets the season prior.

Conklin can be the TE2 the Eagles are lacking in this offense, especially as a pass catcher. He's the top available option, in terms of experience.

Stone Smartt (Saints practice squad)

The Eagles losing Cameron Latu to waivers was unfortunate, since he already knew the system and played multiple roles on the team. There is a tight end the Eagles cut two weeks ago that's still available.

Smartt is more of a blocking tight end and special teams standout, but he does know the Eagles system from being here all summer. All the Eagles would have to do is sign Smartt off the Saints practice squad and onto the 53. With the extra roster spot, Smartt would be the signing that makes more sense if the Eagles ned someone to contribute right away -- even if he's just in a blocking role.

A former college quarterback, the Eagles could use Smartt in a hybrid role -- should they choose to be creative with him on the roster. Again, Smartt is familiar with the system -- which could help the TE room.

Will Dissly (free agent)

Dissly is another veteran tight end option for the Eagles to consider. He was also with the Chargers last season, but had 11 catches for 97 yards. Like Conklin, his pass catching numbers with the Chargers weren't that great -- even though he had 50 catches for 481 yards the season before.

If the Eagles want a cheaper option for veteran tight end depth, Dissly is a candidate. He may be a last resort.

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