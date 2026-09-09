5 Things We Learned From Nick Sirianni As Eagles Prepare To Play Commanders

PHILADELPHIA – Year 6 is on the horizon for Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. It begins on Sunday when Philly hosts the Washington Commanders for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff on FOX. Here are five things we learned from the head coach on Wednesday in his first press conference of Week 1.

1) The coach did his “competitive advantage” song and dance when asked who would be the backup quarterback.

“We don't have to make that decision quite yet, or announce that decision, I think, for competitive reasons again,” said Sirianni. “I want them to be able to study one guy over the other. I'm not saying we don't have an answer of who that is yet. I just don't have to share that quite yet publicly.”

The Eagles’ first depth chart of the regular season listed Andy Dalton/Tanner McKee as the backup, so no clue there, either, assuming Dalton’s name goes first because it was done in alphabetical order. If McKee’s last name was Adams, he might’ve been listed first in this scenario.

In the scheme of things, the Eagles have to hope whoever it will be won’t be needed, and that Jalen Hurts will go the distance.

2) There was another competitive advantage answer when the coach was asked about the availability of Jonathan Greenard on Sunday. The edge rusher missed all of training camp with a pec strain but kept on the 53-man roster rather than starting the year on PUP, in which case he would have had to miss a minimum of four games.

“He's worked his butt off,” said Sirianni. “We'll see where that is by the end of the week and we'll get you a injury report for (Wednesday) and who's practicing and everything like that.”

Where Will The OC Work On Game Day?

Eagles OC Sean Mannion talks to reporters at training camp on Aug. 1, 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

3) Sirianni’s competitive dance ended somewhat when asked if he was going to use the same answer he did with the backup QB when it came to where first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion will be stationed on game day – in the booth or on the sidelines. The Eagles tinkered with both places during the preseason.

“We're going back and forth with that,” said the coach. “We’ll see, we’ll see where he is. We have an answer.”

Then Sirianni did an about-face.

“I don't think that's quite as a competitive advantage,” he added. “He's probably gonna be up. I don't give you a lot like that very often. So, you shot your shot. I gave you one.”

Being in the booth is a departure for Sirianni, who has liked to have the OC beside him for quicker, smoother communication. Perhaps this is Mannion’s idea. Perhaps Vic Fangio even swayed him, because the defensive coordinator likes being in the booth, too.

-Saquon Barkley has adjusted just fine to the new scheme installed by Mannion.

“Saquon is such a phenomenal talent, he would be successful in any scheme that he was in,” said Sirianni. “He can do everything, right? So, he can make you miss, he can beat you with speed, he can beat you with instincts and how he sees the hole. He can run over you.”

-Sirianni was asked about his opening day success. He’s 5-0. The coach attributed it to many things, but didn’t want to get too deep into because, well, you know – competitive advantage.

He said he talks to a lot of different coaches about opening games and the building of good habits throughout the OTAs and training camp. Then added: “I think people get it confused, and they think practicing hard has to be long.

“No, when you're out there, it's gotta be efficient, moving from period to period, high intensity. I think sometimes your intensity, the intensity of practice, when it's really, really long, the guys tempo themselves a little bit in that. The whole thing

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