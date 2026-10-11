5 Winners, 5 Losers, & More From Eagles' Heartbreaking 19-17 Loss to the Jaguars

The Philadelphia Eagles’ special teams won it. Then lost it.

Jake Elliott kicked a 48-yard field goal with eight seconds left, but a breakdown in the Eagles special teams’ kickoff coverage led to a 57-yard game-winner from Cam Little as time expired, giving the Jacksonville Jaguars a 19-17 Week 5 win in London.

Say what you want about all the injuries the Eagles have endured this season, but it's been their offense’s inability to do anything – nothing, really - in the second half that has led to this losing streak. The Eagles have scored just three second-half points in the last three games. The three they got from Elliott looked like they would win the game, but it wasn't to be.

The Eagles barely get first downs over the final two quarters. That ineptitude has left their defense hung out to dry and gassed when the fourth quarter arrives.

The loss dropped the Eagles to 2-3. It is the first time they are below .500 since 2021, which was Nick Sirianni’s first year as the head coach. It’s an amazing stat, as is the team’s second-half scoring drought.

The Eagles’ outing wasn’t without effort, especially in the first half as they forged a 14-7 lead, scoring two touchdowns, which were the first two first-half TDs the Jaguars allowed all season.

The Eagles, who didn't have superstars DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley, will host the Panthers next Sunday and entertain the Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

Let’s get to some winners and losers:

Winners

Jalen Carter: The defensive tackle had an NFC East Defensive Player of the Week performance. He dominated in the first half, sacking Trevor Lawrence twice and forcing a fumble on both, though the Jaguars recovered both. He had four tackles, including three for loss.

Darius Cooper: Last year’s undrafted free agent ran a great route to get wide open, and Jalen Hurts hit him in stride for a 62-yard touchdown, giving the Eagles a 14-7 lead with 5:36 to play in the second quarter, which was the difference at halftime. He now has four touchdowns on the season.

DARIUS COOPER 62 YARDS!!! pic.twitter.com/TTJayV78mF — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 11, 2026

Willie Lampkin: The shortest player to start on the offensive line in an NFL game in a long, long time, the 5-foot-11 left guard paved the way on Will Shipley’s two-yard touchdown run to tie the score in the first quarter.

Quinyon Mitchell: The Eagles' defense made two defensive stands, and the cornerback was involved in both. The first was at the goal line, when he broke up a third-down throw in the end zone on a pass from the 1-yard line in the dying seconds of the first half.

Mitchell also recorded his first career regular-season pick later in the game. However, a failed fourth-down conversion by the Eagles' offense gave the Jags good field position late in the third quarter.

Eagles fans: Very few fan bases travel as well as Philly’s. They took over Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, booing the Jaguars, who aren’t used to that because they were the home team and play in London every year. It sounded and looked like a home game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Losers

Special teams: There's no way you can give up a 52-yard kickoff return to Ameer Abdullah with eight seconds left, putting the Jaguars in position to win, but Michael Clay’s kickoff return team did just that. Why not kick the ball into the end zone? With no timeouts and eight seconds left, the Jaguars would have had to do something heroic to get into field position.

Sean Mannion: He’s the offensive coordinator, so he has to bear the brunt of the miserable failures of the second half. With an offensive line in disarray and starting young players, why not use Carson Steele as a fullback, giving the offense an extra blocker in the run game? The Eagles ran for a minuscule 22 yards.

Jonathan Greenard: The outside linebacker missed five games last year with a shoulder injury that required surgery. He already had a pec strain and now has an ankle injury. After much pregame discussion, it was determined Greenard couldn’t play. His loss was particularly glaring when Jalyx Hunt needed help to get off the field with an injury on the last play of the first half.

Greenard has played 37 snaps so far this season. The Eagles made a big investment in him, signing him to a four-year extension for nearly $100 million, which hasn’t paid dividends -- yet.

Andrew Mukuba: Vic Fangio keeps saying he is happy with how the second-year safety has been playing, but sometimes his play speaks otherwise. For example, Mukuba was beaten badly on a short throw to Parker Washington, a sixth-round pick out of Penn State three years ago, which led to a 51-yard touchdown for Jacksonville.

Parker Washington just keeps making plays.@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/swaHaZV4sI — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.'s ejection: This goes to the official. Trotter appeared to be pancaking Bryan Thomas Jr. on the opening kickoff, then Thomas used both legs to kick Trotter as he rolled to the ground. Not sure how either player was ejected, but it was a big loss for the Eagles, who were set to start Trotter ahead of Jihaad Campbell.

INJURIES

After scoring his first career regular-season touchdown, running back Will Shipley left with a foot injury.

Outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt left after what appeared to be a left leg injury on the final play of the first half.

Safety Michael Carter II was lost with an abdominal injury and replaced by Kenny Moore, who has no experience at safety.