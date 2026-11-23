PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — The locker room music was back, thump, thumping from somewhere. So were the smiles, ear to ear, and the players’ playfulness with each other. This is what winning feels like inside the Eagles’ locker room. It had been more than two months since they experienced this.

It’s nowhere near time to make Super Bowl reservations, especially after the Giants reached six wins on Sunday, to the Eagles’ three, and maybe a win angered draftniks hoping the Eagles could get a top-five pick, but Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Steelers might silence the ‘Fire Sirianni’ crowd. Probably not, but at the very least, it ended a seven-game losing streak that began after their last win on Sept. 20.

“Definitely a good feeling to get that (losing streak) off your shoulders,” kicker Jake Elliott said. “It's something you can build on. Every week we get to a point where we feel really confident about winning a football game, and I think this is a testament to two long weeks of work and looking at ourselves in the mirror and figuring some things out. It's fun to see that come to fruition.”

There are many reasons the Eagles knocked off their cross-state rival. Here are my top five:

1. Jake Elliott, K

Elliott had attempted just eight field goals all year and missed only one. He was 4-for-4 on Sunday, making both attempts beyond 50 yards. He is 4-for-4 on 50-plus field goals this season. He had been just 5-for-13 from that distance over the last two seasons combined.

Both his 50-plus yarders against the Steelers increased the Eagles’ lead to two possessions and came in the third and fourth quarters.

Jake Elliott splits the uprights on a 55-yard field goal.



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“Haven't had a whole lot of chances this year, so it's always nice to be able to get a few early and kind of get into the rhythm of the game,” Elliott said. “Kind of helps it flow and just knowing what the wind's doing out there. I’m just happy to have a game like that. It feels like it’s been a while since we’ve had a bunch of attempts in a game.”

2. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB

Playing his third straight game as a starting linebacker, Trotter was superb, making 13 tackles. In his three starts, he has 34 tackles, with three for loss. More starts are coming after Zack Baun was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

“It's definitely a big opportunity,” he said. “My role has changed, and it’s increased, and I'm just trying to make sure I do my job and do my job out of the 11 guys out there and do what I gotta do to help the team win.”

3. Eagles' run defense

Trotter played a part, but many others did, too. Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren was averaging nearly six yards per run this season, but had 28 yards on nine carries. As a team, the Steelers averaged 116.1 yards rushing per game. They had 73 rushing yards on Sunday, and it’s never good when your soon-to-be 43-year-old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, leads the way with 29 yards on the ground.

The fact that Aaron Rodgers led the Steelers in rushing yards on Sunday says all you need to know about the Eagles' defensive success. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Going into the game, (defensive coordinator) Vic (Fangio) told us to have them (in rushing yards) under less than... what was it?” Jihaad Campbell said, turning to Jonathan Greenard in the locker next to him.

Greenard replied, “I think under 75.”

Campbell, who had seven tackles, responded: “Whatever. It was really about having that mental toughness, that strength, whatever the circumstances were.”

4. Markel Bell, RT

Did T.J. Watt play? The rookie right tackle prevented one of the game’s all-time great sack artists from taking over the game and breathing on Joe Milton. Bell did get called for a hold when he dragged Watt to the ground, but that was better than Watt teeing off on the Eagles’ QB.

5. Nick Sirianni, HC

The offense still wasn’t much—the Eagles were outgained 255-214 and lost the time of possession by 11 minutes. Still, the Eagles' head coach once again found magic during the bye week, and Sirianni is now 6-0 coming out of a week off.

Some of the things that looked better: more shotgun formations, communication up front, and the offense got to the line quicker.

"We were getting to the line of scrimmage early. We weren't walking out of the huddle. We weren't taking our time. ... We got through our cadence, and communication between the quarterback and line was good. They were both big points of emphasis. I think we did a good job of that." Drew Kendall, C

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