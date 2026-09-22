6 Eagles That Are Going To/Deserve More Playing Time Going Forward

Two weeks into the season, and the Philadelphia Eagles have a list of concerns on this roster that need to be addressed. They figured out one of the issues, signing Zach Ertz to the practice squad following Week 2 -- adding a proven veteran to a tight end room that needed it.

There are other aspects of the roster that could use some improvement. Perhaps they can be solved internally. Some players on this roster deserve more playing time going forward.

Keep in mind these players haven't seen a lot of snaps over the first two games. That should change based on performance or player injury. Some of these players are getting snaps, but just need to play more.

Here are six players that fit that bill.

Jordan Davis (DT)

Through two games, Davis has played 57 of a possible 123 snaps. That's 46.34% of the defensive snaps.

Didn't the Eagles pay Davis $26 million a year this offseason? Davis is one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the game and has the third-most percentage of snaps on his own team.

Jalen Carter is playing 86.99% of the snaps and Moro Ojomo -- who the Eagles didn't sign -- 73.98%. Understandable it's hard to take Carter and Ojomo off the field, but there has to be room for Davis somewhere.

Why pay him?

Darius Cooper (WR)

The signs are already there Cooper is starting to play more. Cooper played 31 snaps on Sunday after logging 8 in the opener, but his role should be elevated in the Eagles wide receiver room going forward.

Cooper entered the seaosn as the WR5, so offensive snaps weren't guaranteed. he actually had to find a role on special teams to justify being active. He's part of the game plan now, and had the trust of Jalen Hurts for a while.

The Eagles should play Cooper in the slot and elevate him to WR3. Cooper is the third best receiver on this roster right now.

Michael Carter (S)

The Eagles have three safeties on the active roster. They had four on Sunday with Maximus Pulley as the practice squad elevation, but Pulley didn't get a defensive snap (he did log six special teams snaps).

Carter is the No. 3 safety and has logged just 10 defensive snaps through two games (8.13%). Given the play of Marcus Epps through two games, the Eagles may want to consider Carter going forward.

Epps may get a longer leash here, but he needs to make plays and not miss tackles. The Eagles need playmakers on defense in order to create turnover (they have none through two games).

Carter may be getting more snaps soon. He certainly deserves more than 10 given how the safety position as looked through two games.

Will Shipley (RB)

The Saquon Barkley injury certainly impacts Shipley's playing time, which came to light on Sunday against the Titans. Shipley ended up having seven carries and averaged 1.43 yards pefore contact per rush.

That was the most efficient of the three backs on Sunday, so perhaps there's more opportunities for Shipley whether Barkley plays or not. Shipley actually had 38 snaps to Tank Bigsby's 24 (without penalties), so more playing time is coming.

Hollywood Brown (WR)

The Eagles were able to get Brown into the game on Sunday, as he played 17 snaps in Week 2 compared to 0 in Week 1. This was an encouraging uptick in playing time for Brown, who should be the WR4 on this team.

Brown should be utilized more in the offense going forward. Shoule he be playing more than Cooper? No, but he should be ahead of Lemon on the packing order.

Lemon just isn't ready to be an instant contributor to the offense. Brown has plenty of years of production under his belt to get more than two touches.

Zach Ertz (TE)

The Eagles are bringing Ertz back into the fold with Dallas Goedert out multiple weeks with a knee injury. Ertz immediately is the most qualified tight end on the roster, and should be the TE1 once he's ready to go.

He might be the tight end by Week 3 against the Bears. Ertz is expected to practice this week, so let's see if he's good to go.

The Eagles tight end room needs Ertz. They also have Josiah Deguara on the practice squad, so he could see more time going forward if he's elevated.

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