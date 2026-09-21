Eagles Snap Count Analysis: Moro Ojomo Winner, Jordan Davis Loser From Week 2

The heat certainly played a role in the snap counts for the Philadelphia Eagles this week (and how this team was graded).

After a Week 1 where many of the starters played a significant portion of the snaps, there was more of a distribution in Week 2. That had a lot to do with the turf temperature of 157 degrees in Nashville, which caused a lot of issues with the Eagles.

"I didn't play a snap and I was hot," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni after the game. (via a transcript provided by the Titans). "It was hot as s— and everybody was hot as s—. It took all hands on deck, and like I said, I didn't play a snap and I had to get an IV.

"I just so appreciate how much the guys prepared. I so appreciate how much they fought through because it wasn't easy. It's not easy. They fought and they clawed and they scratched and did anything they had to do to get the win."

The heat plays its role in the final snap counts, but there were a few takeaways from the snap counts that are worth mentioning.

More balance at WR

Nick Sirianni said he was going to give Hollywood Brown more playing time in Week 2, and backed up those words with his actions. Brown ended up playing 17 of the 76 offensive snaps and had two carries for 12 yards. 57.1% of Brown's pass snaps were when he was lined up in the slot.

Darius Cooper played 31 snaps, as the 41% of the snaps were also up from Week 1. makai lemon played 63% of the snaps, actually playing one more snap than Dontayvion Wicks (48 to 47).

While Lemon played a significant amount of snaps on Sunday, notice Cooper is starting to get more routes and targets than him? Cooper and Brown may cut into Lemon's playing time going forward.

Help needed at TE

Dallas Goedert's injury significantly shook things up at tight end, as Johnny Mundt played 49 of the 76 offensive snaps (64%) as the TE1. Mundt showed he isn't a TE1, but the Eagles have just him and E.J. Jenkins (33% of snaps) when Goedert is out.

The Eagles ran just 14 plays in "12 personnel," just 18.4% with Goedert out. Including "13 personnel" the Eagles ran plays with muliple tight ends just 19.7% of the time. They need to sign a tight end this week.

Top heavy edge rusher rotation

With Jonathan Greenard out for the second consecutive week, Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith saw an overwhelming majority in the edge rusher snaps. Hunt played 42 of the 53 defensive snaps (79%) and Smith played 41 (77%).

There was fewer snaps for Arnold Ebiketie, as he had just 28% of the snaps. A.J. Epenesa played just 8 snaps, or 15% of the snaps. Once Greenard comes back, those snaps may decrease even more since the rotation will be Greenard, Hunt, and Smith.

The Eagles just aren't getting much for Ebiketie and Epenesa through two games. The pass rush has bene inconsistent as well. They need Greenard.

Moro Ojomo over Jordan Davis

The Eagles paid Jordan Davis right? Ojomo ended up playing more snaps than Davis on Sunday, playing 43 snaps to Davis' 23 -- 81% to 43%. The Eagles may claim it's the heat, but Davis only played six pass rushing snaps. Six!

This is a reminder Davis was paid $26 million a yera this past offseason. Jalen Carter played 77% of the snaps, so he was barely off the field. There were more snaps for Byron Young too, as he played 13 snaps (25%).

Will there be more Ojomo next week? We'll see how the Eagles address this.

Jihaad Campbell isn't coming off the field

For those wanting Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to replace Campbell at linebacker, it isn't happening. Campbell played 47 of the 53 defensive snaps (89%) while Trotter didn't log a defensiev snap for the second striaght week.

Zack Baun played every snap again, and hasn't missed a defensive snap in the first two weeks. Trotter Jr. isn't getting on the field unless one of the starters need a breather or one of the two has to miss time.

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