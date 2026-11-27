Joe Milton made one play after another. The Eagles quarterback threw touchdown passes of 50 and 45 yards to DeVonta Smith. He threw a 24-yard strike to rookie Makai Lemon. He ran 15 yards for a touchdown. That’s four, count ’em, four, touchdowns on Thanksgiving.

Even better, he helped lead the Eagles to a 39-38 win in an instant classic, a Thanksgiving thriller, if you will.

When asked by The Athletic’s Zach Berman what his favorite play of the day was, it wasn’t any of those things.

“Shoot, I remember every single one,” said Milton, who then thought about it for a few seconds. “I'll say getting Jake [Elliott] in the position to make the field goal. He's a great kicker … just put him in a situation to go ice the game. That's something that he's good at, uh, great at, if that. That's probably one of my favorite moments, just icing the game and letting the kicker go be him.”

Even Batman had help, and there were plenty of Robins supporting Milton in this one.

He's human...or is he?

Start with Jake Elliott. The kicker has been on a roll this season, and it continued with a 59-yard field goal with just two seconds left to ice the win, which was the Eagles’ second straight after ending a seven-game losing streak against the Steelers just four days earlier.

WHAT A MOMENT 🦅 pic.twitter.com/QO08FqciEx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 27, 2026

“I'm human, I'm human,” said Elliott when a reporter asked him if he was nervous. “Definitely nervous, but you just go back to your process. I mean, everything, every drive is the same. I treat it the same, and just kinda have my process. What balls I'm hitting into the net, at what times, and when I feel comfortable about the timing of everything, everything usually goes well.”

Elliott was 4-for-4 in the 19-16 win against the Steelers, including a pair over 50 yards.

What it means

The Eagles are now 3-0 all-time in Dallas on Thanksgiving. More importantly, they are 4-7, with a trip to Arizona to play the Cardinals next Sunday. After that, they have three straight home games. There is life, especially now that the Cowboys are 5-7 and have a defense that is downright awful.

The Eagles fell behind 28-10 at halftime, a lead the Cowboys extended to 31-10 with 3:40 to go in the third quarter. It looked like the end for the Eagles. Looks were deceiving, in this case, thanks to Milton and Smith.

Smith shredded Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter, who couldn’t cover him. The Eagles receiver, who battled through an injury, set a career high with 200 yards and tied a career high with 11 catches. Smith had touchdown catches of 50 and 45 yards. He did it all on 14 targets.

Last week, he was targeted 12 times and caught five passes for 41 yards. Their connection was a work in progress, and it happened just four days later.

Milton was amazing against his former team. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns, adding 15 yards rushing, including a 15-yard run with 9:17 to play in the final quarter that pulled the Eagles within 38-30.

He became the first Eagles QB to throw multiple 45-plus TDs in a game since Carson Wentz on Sept. 8, 2019 against Washington when Wentz threw them from 51 and 53 yards.

Milton wasn't done. He found rookie Makai Lemon from 24 yards away with 2:10 to play that made it 38-36.

“He played his butt off,” Nick Sirianni told reporters in Dallas about Milton. “He played really good, made some throws that only he can make. He played an outstanding game, was super composed throughout. He played the next play consistently.”

The Eagles appeared to have converted the two-point play after Lemon’s TD that would have tied it on a Milton-to-Smith throw, but Jordan Mailata was called for holding. The ensuing try after the penalty was incomplete.

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Ty Robinson (95) and cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Robinson, Byron Young step up

The Eagles' comeback was jump-started by a blocked punt from Ty Robinson that was scooped up by Kenny Moore at the 3-yard line. He took it in from there. Suddenly, the 31-10 Cowboys lead was down to 31-24 with 13:46 to play in the fourth quarter.

Robinson had four tackles from his defensive tackle post and picked up his first career sack.

The defense did its job in the second half. Defensive tackle Byron Young was a force, collecting nine tackles, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. shows no signs of slowing down, leading the team with 12 tackles and collecting a sack.

The Eagles played a lot of the game without tight end Dallas Goedert, safeties Cooper DeJean and Marcus Epps, and running back Saquon Barkley, each of whom left with various injuries.

“It was an extremely exciting, extremely fun game to be a part of at times,” Sirianni said. “Man, it was something. I’m kind of at a loss for words for how hard our guys fought all the way through. Just everybody on that field fought till the end, and as long as there was time on that clock, that we were gonna fight, and we did a good job of that.”

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