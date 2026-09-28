PHILADELPHIA – Only six teams remain undefeated in the NFL, and the Eagles are one of them. However, they haven’t played their Week 3 game yet. That comes Monday night in Chicago against the Bears, who will be without starting quarterback Caleb Williams. He was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Backup Tyson Bagent is able to play, but Case Keenum could also start.

The Eagles will try to stay in the 3-0 undefeated group of the Bills, Chiefs, Raiders, Vikings, and 49ers.

Here are six thoughts with a final score predicition:

TURNOVERS

This will be a thought until the Eagles figure out how to get one. It’s only two games in, but when you look up the turnpike at Giants safety Javon Holland, you see three interceptions and a fumble recovery. A playmaker like that has yet to emerge on this Eagles’ defense.

WILL HE PLAY?

It was a good sign that outside linebacker/edge rusher Jonathan Greenard was a full participant in Saturday’s practice, the first time since he arrived in a trade – OTAs excluded. He was listed as questionable for the game. The guess is he will play, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said his role may be small until he gets into football shape. Still, his presence would be a big help for the defensive line.

TYSON BAGENT

The Eagles can’t lose to the backup from tiny Shepherd College in Shepherdstown, WV, can they? He has attempted just 158 passes since entering the league on 2023, and six of those throws were interceptions.

GUARD/CENTER

The Eagles will roll with the line switch they made last week, when Drew Kendall made his first NFL start at center and former center Cam Jurgens made his first start at left guard. The results, especially from Jurgens, were mixed, though Kendall seemed to settle in nicely in the middle of the line. Will their second straight week with this configuration be smoother?

“They've had a nice week, and we'll see how that pays off,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “It's about the preparation, giving yourself the best chance to win each week. It doesn't guarantee anything. It just gives you the best chance. I feel like those two guys, where they are playing in new spots, have had a good week of preparation.”

RUN GAME

This is a double-edge sword. Can the Eagles stop the Bears’ rushing attack while mustering one of their own on offense?

Will the Eagles be able to run the ball better than Week 2 when they averaged 2.9 yards on 32 runs?

First, the defense. The Eagles are near the bottom in defending the run while the Bears’ rushing attack is ranked first in the league, average 212.5 yards in their first two games. Plus, they gashed the Eagles in last year’s dominant win in Philly.

Meanwhile, the run offense mustered a paltry 2.9 yards on 32 runs in Week 2. Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion said the Eagles are close to breaking one. How close, who knows?

It's Time To Stop The Screen Passes

Eagles rookie receiver Makai Lemon has spent a lot of time working after practice to make up for time lost with an injury during his rookie training camp. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

SCREEN GAME

Like the run game, Mannion said the Eagles are close to braking one in the screen game. Right now, there are probably dozens of high school teams who execute it better. Either figure it out or stop calling it because it’s a play that has done nothing but go backward, and it’s making everyone think Makai Lemon can’t play because he’s the one the screen who is used on the screen passes.

PREDICTION

The Bears had a huge drop in point differential from Week 1 to Week 2, dipping 56 points. They scored 59 in the opener and three in last week’s loss to the Vikings. They’ll be thirsty for points, and it will be up to the Eagles’ defense to play better than it has in the first two games to prevent that. You could say revenge will be on Philly's minds after being drubbed last year, but they’re going to need more than that, and I’m not sure they have it.

BEARS 24, EAGLES 23

Season record: 2-0

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