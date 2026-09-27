7 Eagles That Need A Bounce Back Week 3 vs. Bears: Marcus Epps Has A Lot To Play For

Two weeks in the season have come and gone, and the Philadelphia Eagles head into Chicago Monday night with a chance to go to 3-0. The journey hasn't been easy so far for a few players.

Even with the Eagles' start, some players have gotten off to slow starts in the first two games. This happens in football every year. Some players turn it around and others let the slow starts linger.

Which players off to slow starts need a big game against the Bears? Can these players turn their season around? Who just needs to play well regardless?

Marcus Epps (S)

It's fair to claim Epps is fighting for his job at this point. Epps was fine in Week 1 against the Commanders but a major liability in Week 2 against the Titans, enough where the Eagles are considering playing Michael Carter more and signed Kenny Moore and having him learn safety.

Does Epps just need to be "fine" at safety against the Bears? That may not be enough, but it does buy him some time as a starting safety. The Eagles just need Epps to be in position and make the tackle.

A takeaway wouldn't hurt either. Vic Fangio says his defense is due.

Cam Jurgens (LG)

A brutal first start at left guard capped a crazy week for Jurgens, who never played the position before in his football career. Jurgens was optimistic about where he can improve upon his performance, and should be better this week.

Grady Jarrett isn't on the level of Jeffery Simmons, but he's been in the league a long time. Jarrett will be a good test for Jurgens in run block, and Jurgens should be more comfortable with movements and footwork.

If Jurgens struggles, the Eagles have a major problem on their hands.

Zach Ertz (TE)

This is Ertz's first game back from a torn ACL, so expectations shouldn't be too high in his Eagles return. Ertz is expected to be a TE1 and be a reliable pass catcher at the position.

Even if Ertz has done this his whole career, that's still some pressure to be under. The Eagles just need Ertz to be competent at tight end and become an option in the middle of the field.

Ertz can do that, but let's see his movements when he gets on the field.

Jihaad Campbell (LB)

Campbell has been fine through two weeks, and has a sack and forced fumble in the young season. His coverage numbers need to improve, and the Bears will be picking on that when they get the opportunity.

When Campbell is the primary defender in coverage, opposing quarterbacks are 6-of-7 for 100 yards with a 118.8 passer rating. Campbell has allowed two 20+ yards completions so far.

The big pass plays have to be eliminated. Perhaps that happens this week with Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum at quarterback.

Saquon Barkley (RB)

Barkley is coming back from a neck stinger that limited him in Week 2, and is a full go for Monday night. Through two games, Barkley has 19 carries for 92 yards and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Not a bad start for Barkley, but he needs help from the offensive line if he's going to make some big runs on Monday night. The Bears allow 4.9 yards per carry (27th in the NFL), so the stage is set for Barkley to have a big game.

Makai Lemon (WR)

Lemon has 5 touches for 5 yards on the season, but he did improve in Week 2 with a 14-yard catch. Even though Darius Cooper should have more snaps at this juncture, the Eagles just aren't going to give up on their first-round pick.

The Eagles are going to run "11 personnel" an overwhelming majority of the snaps, so Lemon will get his opportunities. The Eagles just have to utilize him properly and ditch the plays behind the line of scrimmage.

There should be chances for Lemon this week.

Jordan Davis (DT)

Davis isn't playing a lot of snaps over the first two weeks, having played just 46.3% of the snaps. Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo have played a significant amount of the snaps at defensive tackle so far, and the numbers have affected Davis.

Davis has a 4.5% pressure rate in 22 pass rush snaps and is used mostly on first down. He does have eight tackles against the run, but the role is No. 3 defensive tackle right now.

Let's see if that changes this week with the Bears and their run game.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!