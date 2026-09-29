Grading Each Position After Eagles Loss To Bears: O-Line, D-Line Continue to Embarrass

What an embarrassing performance by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles were outplayed on both sides of the ball, and outcoached in all phases. Nick Sirianni didn't have an answer, while Sean Mannion and Vic Fangio's halftime adjustments didn't take.

The result? Another blowout loss to the Chicago Bears. The Eagles were uncompetitive throughout the contest, not demonstrating any signs they are a Super Bowl contender.

This is just one week, one bad performance. We still hav eto grade the loss at each position, and it's rough.

A poor report card to take back to Philadelphia. At least the parents don't have to sign it.

Quarterback: D+

This doesn't all fall on Jalen Hurts, but the Eagles quarterback also had his worst half of football this season. Hurts went 6-of-12 for 42 yards in the second half with an intercpetion and a 23.6 passer rtaing -- averaging 3.6 yards per attempt. He was also 2-of-6 for 15 yards with an intercpetion on third and fourth down in the second half -- a 2.8 passer rating.

Andy Dalton is included in this position evaluation, and his interception in the end zone was unacceptable. That was Dalton's only pass of the night, a she filled in for Hurts while he was getting evaluated for a concussion.

Both of the quarterbacks weren't good against the Bears. Hurts would certainly like to have his second half back, but his coaches did him little favors.

Running back: C+

Saquon Barkley was having success running to the left side against the Bears in the first half. Then the Bears made adjustments and took that advantage away.

Barkley had just 4 carries for 9 yards in the second half after having 11 carries for 73 yards in the first half. While Barkley averaged 5.5 yards per carry on the night, the Eagles had success rushing Barkley on the left side and middle of the field -- until they ditched that plan. Barkley had 3 carries for 2 yards in the second half when the Eagles rushed to the left/middle gaps.

Tank Bigsby also had a fumble on a reception in the first half, and was fortunate the Eagles defense didn't have up a score as a result of the giveaway. This was not a good night for the running backs either.

Wide receiver: C+

The wide receivers made an impact in the first half, but disappeared in the second half (like the rest of the offense). DeVonta Smith had 1 catch in the second half (for 4 yards), while Makai Lemon had the most catches (2).

Smith had 6 catches for 65 yards, including an impressive 30-yard catch in the first half. Dontayvion Wicks had just 2 catches on 5 targets, and Andy Dalton's poor intercpetion was targeted towards him.

At least the Eagles got Makai Lemon going a bit, even though they tried another play behind the line of scrimmage. That has to stop.

Tight end: D

Johnny Mundt was the TE1 for this game, as he had just 1 catch for 4 yards. For a blocking tight end, Mundt made minimal impact in that department throughout the game. The Eagles just have Mundt in a role he shouldn't be in.

Zach Ertz had 1 catch for 9 yards in his 18 snaps, playing mostly on passing downs. He was open on a third down play, but T.J. Edwards almost picked off Jalen Hurts on a 3rd-and-12 in the third quarter. E.J. Jenkins didn't do much of note in the game either, although he appeared to be in the vicinity when Jalen Hurts had the intentional grounding penalty in the first quarter,

The tight ends are what they are. This falls on Howie Roseman for not addressing the position.

Offensive line: D

This unit got bullied in the second half, as the Eagles had just 62 yards in the final two quarters. The Eagles averaged just 3.1 yards per play, a result of the consistent pressure the Bears were getting on Jalen Hurts.

The offensive line allowed six pressures and two sacks in the second half, an abysmal 14.3% sack rate. Cam Jurgens was beaten six times and had a beat rate of 19.4%, showing why he's not a left guard for the second consecutive week.

The positive for the offensive line? Drew Kendall didn't allow a pressure in 31 pass-blocking snaps -- the only player on the offensive line not to allow a pressure. Kendall was better at center this week.

Edge rusher: D

Is this group ever going to get consistent pressure on the quarterback? Jonathan Greenard did make an impact with 2 pressures, a quarterback hit, and a 16.7% pressure rate.

Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt? Combined for 1 pressure in 41 combined snaps. Smith had a 0.0% pressure rate and Hunt was at 5.0%.

Smith and Hunt were supposed to be better with Greenard in the fold. Both players had their worst games of the season instead. The edge rushers just aren't making an impact.

Defensive tackle: D

This group has two highly-paid players that didn't do anything of note on Monday night. Jalen Carter didn't have a pressure in 30 pass rushing snaps, the first time in his career that's happened. Jordan Davis had 1 pressure and a 5.9% pressure rate.

This is a reminder Carter and Davis make a combined average annual salary of $64 million. If it wasn't for Moro Ojomo (3 pressures, 13.6% pressure rate), the defensive tackles would get an 'F.'

Ojomo wasn't perfect either, as he had a missed tackle. This group is supposed to get to Case Keenum and didn't sack him once. Not good.

Linebacker: F

As poor as the defensive line was, the linebackers were even worse. Keenum picked apart Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell all night, and the coverage numbers reflected that.

Baun allowed 6-of-7 passes to be caught when Case Keenum targeted him, totaling 73 yards and a 110.1 passer rating. Campbell wasn't any better, allowing 4-of-5 passes for 28 yards and a touchdown (129.6 rating).

Both starting linebackers were abysmal on Monday night. At least they didn't have any missed tackles (on first watch anyway).

Cornerback: B-

Quinyon Mitchell was the only one who could shut down Case Keenum, as he was close to having two interceptions off the third-string quarterback. Keenum was 3-of-6 for 14 yards targeting Mitchell.

Tariq Woolen allowed just 1 catch for 12 yards, but had 2 penalties in the first half. Cooper DeJean allowed a touchdown pass for the second time in three games, as Keenum had a 129.2 passer rtaing targeting him.

Mitchell and Woolen have been excellent, but DeJean has struggled in two of three games. Vic Fangio has to fix that.

Safety: F

Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba are a rough watch. Epps had 2 missed tackles on the first drive and was replaced by Michael Carter on the second series (only to return later in the game).

Mukuba had 2 missed tackles and took bad reads on a lot of other attempts. He also allowed a 25-yard pass in the second quarter, easily fooled on playaction.

The Eagles can't go forward with these two at safety for much longer. Changes need to be made.

Special teams: C

A disappointing night for this unit too, starting with Braden Mann averaging just 38.0 net yards per punt. Kelee Ringo had a holding penalty in the third quarter that pinned the Eagles offense at the 3-yard line and the kickoff team allowed a 32-yard return to start the game.

No field goal attempts for Jake Elliott, although he's still perfect on the season. Special teams wasn't good either Monday night, having their share of miscues.

Yes, the Eagles were bad in all three phases.

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