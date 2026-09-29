6 Winners, 15 Losers From Eagles Loss To Bears: Brutal Night for Jalen Hurts, Cam Jurgens

There are plenty of takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bears Monday night. The Eagles were outplayed and outcoached.

They didn't belong on the same field as the Bears, who clearly have the Eagles' number.

Is this an indicator of what the Eagles are? No, it's one week -- but there are a lot of trends that keep popping up.

The offense needs work, the defense can't get off the field, and the coaching staff doesn't appear to have an answer. While it was hard to find winners this week, there were some players that had a positive outcome.

Here are the winners and losers form the Eagles' blowout loss to the Bears. Buckle up.

Winners

Saquon Barkley: The Eagles offense isn't moving the ball, but Barkley looked like his vintage self in the first half Monday night. Barkley finished with 15 carries for 82 yards (5.5 yards per carry), but had 11 carries for 73 yards (6.6 yards per carry) -- including a 19-yard run called back on a holding call. The burst was there for Barkley again, and the holes were good enough for him to make plays running outside zone. A positive development for the Eagles.

DeVonta Smith: The Eagles' No. 1 wide receiver finished with six catches for 65 yards, which included a 30-yard snag over Jaylen Johnson in the first half/ The Bears pressured Jalen Hurts to take Smith out of the game in the secodn half, but he was crucual on the lone scoring drive. There's an argument to be made Smith doesn't get targeted enough.

Drew Kendall: At the Eagles can justify starting Kendall at center, as he didn't allow a pressure in 31 pass-blocking snaps on Monday. Kendall was strong as a run blocker to and had better communication with Jalen Hurts this week. There may be a long-term future for Kendall at center, assuing the Eagles don't flip flop him and Cam Jurgens.

Quinyon Mitchell: It was surprising to see Case Keenum target Mitchell 7 times, and Mitchell missed an opportunity at 2 interceptions. Mitchell was excellent in coevrage again, allowing 4-of-7 passes thrown his way to be caught -- allowing just 29 yards and a 67.0 passer rating. He's played like a First Team All-Pro through three games, the lone bright spot on a struggling defense.

Jonathan Greenard: Seeing Greenard back was a welcome sign, as he finished with a a 16.7% pressure rate and a QB hit in his 17 snaps. Grrenard didn't help the pass rush when it came to Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, but he did his part. He'll only improve going forward with a larger contingent of snaps.

Ty Robinson: While Robinson didn't play much, he did log a pressure in just three pass-rushing snaps. An encouraging sign for a defensive tackle that doesn't get many opportunities to see the field. Perhaps Robinson deserves more snaps going forward.

Losers

Jalen Hurts: This wasn't a good performance for Hurts, especially how the Eagles offense floundered in the second half. Hurts went 6-of-12 for 42 yards in the second half with an interception and a 23.6 passer rtaing -- averaging 3.6 yards per attempt. He was also 2-of-6 for 15 yards with an interception on third and fourth down in the second half -- a 2.8 passer rating. Hurts carried the Eagles through two games, but they couldn't carry him this week.

Andy Dalton: One pass, one interception. In the end zone to boot, taking six points off the board. Dalton was horrible in his limited snaps, and shouldn't be the QB2 of this team. This was the same version of Dalton from camp.

Tank Bigsby: A fumble on his lone touch isn't ideal, and Bigsby was fortunate the Eagles didn't allow a touchdown on the ensuing drive (since he had a giveaway deep in his own territory). Bigsby didn't get a tough after that, and the Eagles abandoned the run in the second half. There was no chance to make up for the miscue, but Bigsby can't do that with the limited touches he gets.

Johnny Mundt: He played the most snaps amongst the tight ends and had 1 catch for 4 yards. Mundt didn't block that well either, and he's playing way too much. That's the situation he's in thanks to the Eagles' negligence of the position. This is what the Eagles have to deal with right now, and Mundt is the culprit.

Cam Jurgens: Let's call a spade a spade. Jurgens isn't a left guard. He was beaten six times in Monday's loss and allowed a pressure rate per dropback of 6.5%. Jurgens is fine in run blocking, but his pass blocking at guard is abysmal. The Eagles put Jurgens in this position, and he's paying the price. This is on the coaching staff and front office.

Jordan Davis: The Eagles might have buyers remorse paying Davis $26 million a year. A 5.9% pressure rate while playing more snaps than Moro Ojomo on Monday, which isn't good. Davis didn't make any difference-making plays either. He's just present on a bad defense right now, a non-factor.

Jalen Carter: For the first time in Carter's career, he played 30+ pass rushing snaps and didn't record a single pressure. This is one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL, and Carter was a non factor. He had a red zone tackle for a loss, but was invisible the last of the night.

Jalyx Hunt: A 5.0% pressure rate and a missed tackle against the run, Hunt looked average against the Beras offensive line Monday night. The expectations were too high for Hubt, who isn't has good as he's hyped and isn't has bad as he's played. Hunt did have a QB hit on forcing Case Keenum out of the pocket, but that was it.

Nolan Smith: Zero pressures in 25 pass-rushing snaps, and Smith played the second-most snaps amongst the pass rushers against the Bears. Outside of a pass breakup in the red zone, it was hard to tell Smith was on the field. Nonexistant for most of the night.

Zack Baun: While Baun did have nine tackles (two for loss), his coverage numbers were inflated due to the lack of a pass rush. Baun was exposed in zone, as Case Keenum was 5-of-6 for 58 yards and a 106.9 passer rating targeting Baun. The linebackers are getting exposed due to the lack of pass rush.

Jihaad Campbell: The same applies to campbell, who really struggled in coverage. Case Keenum was 3-of-4 for 16 yards and a touchdown targeting Campbell, who also had trouble beating the blocker on the first and second level. It's been a rough go for Campbell to strat the seaosn, at least in coverage. That's on the pass rush too.

Cooper DeJean: DeJean allowed another touchdown pass in the slot, as Keenum was 4-of-7 for 46 yards and had a 116.7 passer rating targeting him. The lack of a pass rush is affecting DeJean in the slot, and he has little help at safety to boot. DeJena allowed 6.6 yards per attempt and 37 yards after the catch.

Andrew Mukuba: The second-year safety hasn't made plays, and has struggled in coverage. Mukuba allowed 37 yards on 2 completions (on 2 attempts) and had 2 missed tackles on the night. Mukuba just isn't the playmaker the Eagles envisioned thus far.

Marcus Epps: Epps had 2 missed tackles on the first drive and was replaced by Michael Carter after one series (he did come back in). Epps also allowed 2 catches for 29 yards in coverage (on 2 attempts). His days as a starting safety are numbered in Philadelphia, as the stint shouldn't last past October. The Eagles badly need a starting safety.

Kelee Ringo: A 10-yard holding penalty on special teams pinned the Eagles deep in their own territory. Ringo had 1 of 10 penalties the Eagles had on the night. Even though Ringo is a very good special teams player, those are mistakes that are very noticeable.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!