7 Eagles Players Set For Breakout Seasons In 2026: Tyler Steen Primed For Massive Year

The Philadelphia Eagles had plenty of players that had breakout seasons last year.

Jalyx Hunt and Moro Ojomo were the most notable breakout stars from 2025. Hunt became the first player in franchise history to lead the team in sacks and interceptions in the same season while Ojomo had 49 pressures and six sacks last year.

Both Hunt and Ojomo are young stars on the Eagles defense. Who's going to join them this year?

The Eagles have plenty of young players that can have their breakout campaign in 2026. Here are a couple of breakout candidates on the 2026 roster.

Tyler Steen (RG)

Steen had a very good training camp, which largely went unnoticed due to other focal points regarding the offense. The offensive line was dominant throughout camp, and Steen took significant strides from last year -- and he had a good year at right guard (his first as a starter).

Sean Mannion's system is very friendly towards offensive linemen, and Steen should benefit helping out Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson. This is also a contract year for Steen, a former third-round pick.

If Steen has a big year, he'll get paid by the Eagles -- or someone else. He's trending towards a successful season.

Jihaad Campbell (LB)

Campbell is going to be the starting off-ball linebacker next to Zack Baun, and the Eagles are banking on his athleticism playing a massive role in this defense. He got a taste at linebacker in his rookie season, finishing with 80 tackles and a forced fumble. Campbell also finished with the fourth-highest coverage grade amongst all NFL linebackers (78.6, minimum 600 snaps).

The best part about year two for Campbell? He won't be lining up at edge rusher this year, since the Eagles have that position covered. Campbell will strictly play off-ball linebacker this year and showed flashes of what he can do in training camp.

This is a big year for Campbell, and the Eagles believe he's going to be a premium player in their defense.

Andrew Mukuba (S)

Mukuba had an impressive rookie campaign before a season-ending ankle and fibula injury. He's the top safety on the Eagles roster and has showed the ability to be a playmaker when called upon.

Playing next to Cooper DeJean in base defense will benefit Mukuba, so will learning from a veteran like Marcus Epps. The Eagles having DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell, and Tariq Woolen at cornerback will help Mukuba as well.

Want to know why the Eagles spend light at safety? Mukuba is one of the reasons.

Nolan Smith (EDGE)

While it feels like Smith has been around forever, he's only entering his fourth season. Has Smith been a premier pass rusher yet? No, but that could change this fall.

Smith showed flashes last year after the Eagles traded for Jaelan Phillips. Once the Eagles acquired Phillips, Smith had a 16.9% pressure rate and 3.0 sacks in eight games with Phillips in the rotation.

Smith had a good training camp, and was consistent at getting to the quarterback. Once Jonathan Greenard is healthy, it will be interesting to see what Smith can produce this year.

There will be a lot of one-on-one opportunities for Smith.

Dontayvion Wicks (WR)

Wicks earned the WR2 spot on the Eagles after a strong training camp. He was catching nearly everything over the middle of the field and creating highlight-reel plays. Turns out, more targets may be the solution for Wicks.

Wicks is the second-best receiver in the Eagles offense, and should get at least 70 targets this year. If Wicks can consistently catch the ball and gain separation like he did in camp, he'll put up some numbers this year.

Michael Carter II (S)

Carter is going to be the backup to Marcus Epps, but his play this summer took the safety competition down to the wire. He's acclimated to safety well and can also go underneath and play the slot.

Wouldn't be surprising if Carter would end up starting at safety at some point this season. He's played well enough to have a significant role in this defense.

Drew Kendall (G/C)

Kendall seized the No. 3 guard spot early in camp -- and is the top option to enter for Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen. If Kendall gets an opportunity to play, he'll thrive.

Gap recognization is a strength for Kendall, and he's improved as a pass blocker. Kendall is capable of starting in the league, and might pending if the Eagles can't afford Tyler Steen after the year.

If Kendall has to start a few games this year, the Eagles offensive line shouldn't miss a beat.

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