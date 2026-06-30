8 Eagles Fighting for Their Next Contract Who Should Have Monster Seasons

There are plenty of Philadlephia Eagles who face uncertain futures, even if their futures are very bright.

One of the strong parts of the Philadelphia Eagles roster is their ability to draft, which allows the Eagles to have a surplus of young talent. Those young players will be extension eligible soon -- and some already are.

The Eagles also have players heading into the last year of their contract that are set to make some money in free agency. A good season and they will cash in.

Some free agents the Eagles have signed are set to make some serious money in free agency after the season as well. There are some questions about this roster, but some questions arise because of the talent the Eagles have that will be free agents after the year.

Which Eagles are set to cash in on their next contract? There's quite a few.

Quinyon Mitchell (CB)

Mitchell isn't extension eligible until after the season, but he's already a superstar after his first two seasons. Not only was Mitchell the first Eagles player to earn First Team All-Pro honors at cornerback since Lito Sheppard in 2004, but he is one of the elite corners in the game.

Mitchell didn't allow a passing touchdown in 576 coverage snaps last season, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him had just a 39.6% completion rate 47.6 passer rating. he has four interceptions in five postseason games.

A massive extension is coming for Mitchell once he's eligible.

Cooper DeJean (CB)

DeJean won't get the same amount of money as Mitchell since he's a slot cornerback, but he's arguably the best slot corner in the game. He still hasn't allowed a pass touchdown in the slot after two seasons in the league -- scoring more touchdowns as a slot cornerback than touchdowns given up in coverage.

Not extension eligible yet, the Eagles will make sure DeJean is taken care of next spring. He's one of the best players on the team, and a fixture in the secondary for years to come.

Moro Ojomo (DT)

Ojomo was a steal in the seventh round for the Eagles (No. 249 overall), emerging into one of the top pass rushing defensive tackles on the team. If the Eagles didn't have Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, Ojomo would be starting.

His breakout season emerged last year, as Ojomo had 6.0 sacks, 49 pressures, 12 quarterback hits, and a pressure rate of 11.6%. Ojomo is set to cash in in free agency, and teh Eagles would be wise to extend him now if they wish to keep him around.

The issue? The Eagles paid Davis and are set to pay Carter. There's a salary cap set for each position by the front office.

Ojomo will get paid, but it may not be by the Eagles. He could be the next Milton Williams.

Jalyx Hunt (EDGE)

Hunt is set to make some money from the Eagles once he becomes extension eligible next season, already emerging as one of the best pass rushers on the team. And he's still getting better.

The first Eagles player in franchise history to lead the team in sacks (6.5) and INT (3) in the same season, Hunt had a 16.9% pressure rate last season. He finished with 52 tackles, 24 quarterback hits, three pass breakups, and 55 pressures.

Another goood seaosn from Hunt and teh Eagles will make sure he's locked in for years to come.

Tariq Woolen (CB)

Woolen was the best player on the Eagles this spring, a sign he's set to have a massive season in Vic Fangio's defense. The Eagles may have finally found their CB2 opposite of Quinyon Mitchell, even if it's just for one year.

A huge season means Woolen will get paid elsewhere, since the Eagles have to sign Mitchell and DeJean. They can't pay all three. If Woolen struggles, the Eagles aren't bringing him back anyway.

This is a win-win for the Eagles, who can get the best out of Woolen at $12 million this year. He'll make a lot more if he emulates his rookie season.

Jalen Carter (DT)

Carter is already extension eligible and is looking for his next contract. he could reset the market or come close to Jeffery Simmons deal, but this would be a deal based on potential.

A Second Team All-Pro in just his second season, Carter's production dipped a bit last year He had 41 pressures, 3.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and a 10.8% pressure rate -- yet was bothered by a shoulder injury in which he had to get a procedure done in December.

If Carter has a big season, he may be the highest paid defensive tackle in NFL history. The Eagles are willing to wait, but will Carter?

DeVonta Smith (WR)

Getting an opportunity as a WR1 with A.J. Brown traded, Smith has an opportunity to put up big numbers this season. Already having three 1,000-yard seasons as a WR2, Smith could have Puka Nacua-type numbers with the amount of targets he'll get in the Eagles offense.

Smith already had his extension, but another extension could be coming with a big season. Based on how well he's performed as a WR2, there's little doubt he'll have a huge season as a WR1.

Tyler Steen (RG)

Steen is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and played well enough at right guard in his first season as the starter to remain there. The Eagles didn't bring in anyone that could compete with Steen, which helps his case.

A healthy Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson will benefit Steen, who is clearly the right guard heading into the season. If the Eagles offensive line is healthy, Steen will get paid as the long term right guard.