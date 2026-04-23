A.J. Brown trade: How Eagles can take advantage of Patriots with Mike Vrabel saga ongoing

The Philadelphia Eagles likely aren't trading A.J. Brown on draft night, but the chaos surrounding one of the potential suitors isn't ending any time soon.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is taking a leave of absence to focus on his family --a and what has transpired over the past month. The Patriots are regarded as a potential suitor for Brown, due to his relationship with Vrabel.

The Eagles and Patriots have discussed a deal for Brown, but both sides are waiting until June 1 when the dead cap hit can be split. There's still time for the Eagles to talk to other teams about a potential Brown deal, as the wide receiver is biding his time waiting to be traded to one of the teams he wants to go to.

Could the Eagles use the internal Patriots drama as a way to get what they want for Brown -- or perhaps more?

Brown may not want to go to New England

Brown has wanted to go to the Patriots because of Vrabel -- and that he would be the No. 1 WR and primary pass-catching option in an offense that badly needs one. The latter part won't change.

What about the Vrabel aspect? What if Vrabel's leave of absence lasts longer than expected or what if more of his off-field affairs comes out? Could that lead to a possible resignation?

If Vrabel isn't with the Patriots, would Brown still be enticed to go there? This Patriots drama isn't going away any time soon, so would Brown want to be where distractions are looming large all year?

Are the Patriots going to be as good without Vrabel as the head coach? There is a lot of uncertainty going on in New England right now due to the mismanagement of Vrabel's off-field affairs.

The Patriots may want to get back to football-related matters

Would an offseason acquisition for Brown take the attention off Vrabel? Likely for a bit.

The fanbase may not care about Vrabel missing time until he misses training camp or doesn't come back at all. The on-field product would improve with Brown, someone who can get the Patriots to the next level -- a Super Bowl title.

Would the Patriots budge on their offer for Brown? The Eagles would like a first-round pick in 2027 or 2028 for Brown, getting value in a loaded draft class for a player who's 29 years old and has some red flags going on with injuries and production.

Perhaps the Eagles can get a little bit more from the Patriots, knowing what's going on in New England. Maybe an extra draft pick or a player will sweeten the deal.

The Eagles still have another month to come to terms with the Patriots -- if that's where Brown wants to go.

Eagles still have time to find more interested parties

The Eagles just aren't going to trade Brown and not get a first-round pick in return. There have even been indications the Eagles were hoping to get a first and second-round pick for Brown, as general manager Howie Roseman typically has a high price for his players.

The Los Angeles Rams inquired about Brown since he became available. Other teams will likely be interested if they can't find a playmaking wide receiver early in the draft. There are other teams that could improve at receiver and find an elite pass-catching option.

This is why June 1 is critical. Teams have a better idea of what they need and how much money they have available for 2026 and 2027, which is how they can kick the tires on Brown again.

If other teams are interested, that can force the Patriots to up their offer (if New England really wants Brown). Perhaps a new team in the trade conversations will blow the Eagles out of the water, enough to trade Brown somewhere else.

The Eagles should take the best offer available. They should get better offers -- more than just a first-round pick -- after the draft is complete.