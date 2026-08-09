Biggest Winners And Losers From Day 8 of Eagles Training Camp: Nolan Smith Hurts Stock

One of the hottest practices of the summer took place at the Jefferson Health Training Complex on Saturday. The Philadelphia Eagles wanted to get practice in early for good reason, it was going to be a long one.

Saturday's training camp practice was the most telling of the summer, enough for a full notebook of observations from the session. With the off day going Sunday, the Eagles are finished with their longest portion of training camp.

Six practices in six days, three straight with a walkthrough followed by back-to-back sessions to close out the week. This was a long week of camp for the Eagles.

With the long practice in the books, there were plenty of winners and losers from the session.

Winners

Willie Lampkin: On a day where the offense went against the defense, there was Lampkin as the secodn team right guard. Drew Kendall was getting reps at left guard and center, filling in for Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens. While it's clear where Kendall stands on the depth chart as the No. 3 guard, it's noticeable Lampkin is ahead of Micah Morris on the second team -- at least right now. Lampkin has been holding his own this summer (had a noticeable 1-on-1 rep Saturday), and clearly the work has been showing in practice. Lampkin may have a shot at a 53-man roster spot.

Jalyx Hunt: Just another practice where Hunt flashed his pass rushing skills. Hunt beat Lane Johnson in 1-on-1s by using his inside move -- which was the reason why he played so well down the stretch last year. With Jonathan Greenard out, Hunt has taken full advantage of those pass rushing reps on the right side. There's a good chance he's the Week 1 starter, whether Greenard is back or not.

Jalen Carter: Hard to count how many batted passes Carter has this camp, but it's at least five. Carter had one on Saturday when he beat Cam Jurgens and batted down a pass from Jalen Hurts. A contract extension hasn't slowed down Carter at all, but elevated his game as he has something to prove.

Eli Stowers: Give Stowers credit for bouncing back on Saturday. he had an early drop in practice, but rebounded with a completion on a slant and turned it into a big gain. Stowers had a few catches in the practice, doing something he hasn't done in the first week of practice -- make plays. This is the progression the Eagles need to see.

Byron Young: Hard to believe Young will be the No. 4 defensive tackle this yera, but that's the case when the Eagles are loaded at the position. Young had another sack in the team portion of practice and he has made plays this summer. The Eagles are going to play Young in 2026, maybe even more than initially thought.

Jake Elliott: Elliott had a perfect day kicking field goals, and has only missed one field goal in eight practices. This is the type of camp the Eagles wanted from Elliott when they decided not to bring in competition. There won't be competition for Elliott this summer. He's the kicker.

Losers

Nolan Smith: This is the tough part of Jalyx Hunt playing as well as he has during training camp -- it's coming at the expense of Smith. Smith has been fine in camp, but hasn't shown the dominance as Hunt. A.J. Epenesa has had a good camp as well, bringing even more questions what the Eagles will do with Smith down the road. Smith isn't as consistent in 1-on-1s either, not at least at the level Hunt is. Hunt is a better player than Smith, even if he's playing on the right side most of camp.

Hollywood Brown: Brown has been okay this summer, but he is the fourth best wideout in camp (at best). He had a drop in Saturday's session, stalling the offense in team drills. The Eagles aren't going to be as strong at wide receiver, so that can't happen from a player who will see targets. There's pressure from Darius Cooper to take that WR4 job, and that pressure is mounting every practice.

Dameon Pierce: Let's see the extent of Pierce's injury, but he was making progress in winning the RB3 job. Pierce left practice early, but he had a good day catching the football prior to leaving early. Let's see how long Pierce is out, if at all. If Pierce has to miss time, that's a blow for his hopes of catching Shipley for RB3 -- even if he's on the radar. Saturday's preseason opener will be massive for him.