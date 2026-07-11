The clock is ticking toward the end of Brandon Graham’s fabulous NFL career with the Eagles. Time may have already run out for the man who has been an Eagle longer than anyone else, a player who played 215 games with the team that drafted him the first round out of Michigan in 2010.

Wearing a Michigan Football T-shirt, Graham told Good Morning Football on Thursday his intentions regarding his future. Probably. Remember, he already retired at the end of the 2024 season, only to be talked out of it when the Eagles needed him and signed him to a contract on Oct. 20 last year.

He played nine games, including the wildcard playoff loss to the 49ers, beginning in Week 9, logging 120 defensive snaps. In Weeks 15 and 16 he totaled three combined sacks, including two against the Raiders and another the following week against the Commanders.

Those three sacks have him sitting in third-place on the Eagles’ all-time list with 79.5, behind Reggie White (124) and Trent Cole (85.5) and ahead of Clyde Simmons (76) and Fletcher Cox (70).

“I don’t want the team’s gonna do, but I don’t want to go halfway through the season like I did last year (before returning),” he said on GMFB. “I would love to start in the beginning if I can, but if training camp doesn’t happen, I think I’ll probably wrap it up after that.”

Decision-Time Looming?

Framed by the two Lombardi Trophies he helped deliver to the Eagles, Brandon Graham smiles during his retirement press conference on March 18, 2025. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

So, if the Eagles want him, it sounds like they will have to get him back in the next month or so. He may not be willing to return if an injury or ineffective play by any of their defensive linemen prompts another October call.

“I’m taking my time, honestly,” he said. “This is it. If it’s this year or if this is it, I’m just really enjoying my kids right now, working out, golfing every day, trying to just enjoy the time that I’m getting right now.”

The Eagles seem set on the defensive line, with the addition of Jonathan Greenard on the edge and a healthy Nolan Smith back in the fold, and they made some intriguing free-agent additions with Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa.

Graham played some defensive tackle last year for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who loves what Graham brings on and off the field, and would love to have him return for Year 17 at 38.

Even at that position, however, the Eagles have Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Ty Robinson, and a few others.

And in the secondary, where the Eagles added free agent Riq Woolen, who had a good spring, and expected to move All-Pro Cooper DeJean to safety in certain packages. Graham may be nothing more than a spare part at this point.

“I know that they’re gonna have an even better year this year because we have the majority of the same players,” he said about the defense. “We have Zack Baun in the middle. We lost Nakobe (Dean) who was a great leader on our defense, but I know a lot of guys like Jihaad (Campbell) is gonna step up because he had a good rookie season.

“With Cooper, Cooper is a baller. He’s athletic, a guy that can adjust. He’s a ball player, so I’m not worried about him. You get Jalen Carter in there, man, Whooo! I’m excited for the defense because I think that’s our strong point until the offense figures everything out, figures out their identity.”