PHILADELPHIA — Now that A.J. Brown is a New England Patriot, the Eagles have to reinvent their offense. You don't just replace a three-time All-Pro who rolled out four straight 1,000-yard seasons by plugging in the next guy. Instead, Philadelphia is leaning into a football version of the Moneyball revolution, trying to replace an elite superstar in the aggregate.

The Eagles are planning on a layered approach to replace Brown, a three-time second-team All-Pro, who produced four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the Eagles, including two seasons of over 1,400 yards.

DeVonta Smith naturally steps up as the clear WR1 and will likely handle the roll well. Smith has the talent, albeit a smooth, refined route-running style that looks completely different from Brown’s physical dominance. But the real intrigue begins behind Smith. The Eagles are banking on a heavily overhauled committee featuring first-round pick Makai Lemon, trade acquisition Dontayvion Wicks, and free-agent addition Hollywood Brown.

New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion summed up the new philosophy clearly: “It isn’t about one single piece. It’s about how they all fit together.”

That sentiment echoes the Moneyball approach — essentially exploiting market inefficiencies by acquiring undervalued players whose combined output will rival (or exceed) that of a star.

Easier Said Than Done

Eagles superstar WR A.J. Brown during 2025 minicamp. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Instead of forcing the ball to a dominant "alpha" target, Mannion and quarterback Jalen Hurts will spread the wealth across a deeper, more interchangeable rotation that heavily involves the tight ends and running backs as well.

General Manager Howie Roseman actually built this wide receiver room like a basketball team, assembling pieces with highly specific traits. Wicks is the intermediate separator, Lemon is projected to create yards after the catch with his toughness over the middle, Dallas Goedert excels the red zone, and Smith ties it all together with his scheme versatility.

It is a creative blueprint, but a highly risky one.

Relying on a committee approach to replace a game-changer can easily turn into an unsuccessful attempt to dress up a bad situation. Three role players might combine to match Brown’s stat line by the end of the year, but stats don't tell the whole story. Dictating terms to an opposing defense is what made Brown special, and all yards simply aren't created equal in the NFL.