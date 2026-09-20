Complete Eagles Inactives for Week 2 vs. Titans: Key Starter Active, Camp Standout Out

The Philadelphia Eagles have released their inactives for Week 2 -- with no changes from Week 1.

Here's a refresher on the Week 1 inactives: Elijah Moore (WR), Micah Morris (G), Tanner McKee (QB), Cole Payton (QB), Jonathan Greenard (EDGE).

What changes will come in Week 2? The Eagles will have 52 players on the active roster and Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game. Teams need 46 players active on game day -- so the Eagles will have five inactives.

Maximus Pulley was the practice squad elevation for this week, but Andrew Mukuba (knee) is active. Mukuba was listed as questionable heading into the game.

Here are the five inactives for Sunday.

Tanner McKee (QB)

McKee is the No. 3 quarterback and Andy Dalton is the backup. Dalton won the competition for the No. 2 quarterback so he'll dress on game days. The Eagles keep two quarterbacks active, as Cole Payton is also inactive as well.

"We felt like he was the best person for the job and that won the job," Eagles had coach Nick Siranni said of Dalton. "That has no indication of how we feel about Tanner [McKee]. That's who won the job throughout camp, but roles and spots on the depth chart are never set in stone.

"They're still competing, they're still working, and we'll be evaluating everything all the time. But at the end of the day, that's why."

Cole Payton (QB)

The Eagles have four quarterbacks on the active roster, but that doesn't mean they will keep four active on game day. Even though Payton can be used on the punt team and as an H-back, he'll be inactive for the second straight week.

Payton is still developing as a quarterback, which is the role the Eagles want him to concentrate on at this time.

Elijah Moore (WR)

Another week the Eagles will have Moore as a game day inactive. Someone had to be a game day inactive at wide reciever, considering the Eagles have seven on the active roster.

Hollywood Brown is expected to get snaps on Sunday. Darius Cooper is the second gunner on special teams and Britain Covey is the punt returner.

Moore is the odd man out in a crowded room. Expect to see a lot of Makai Lemon again.

Micah Morris (G)

Even with the Landon Dickerson injury, Morris will remain as an inactive. The Eagles have a No. 3 guard in Willie Lampkin with Drew Kendall starting at center, and Fred Johnson could also move inside if needed.

Mooris is still developing as a sixth-round rookie. He doesn't need to be inactive with all the capable guards the Eagles have on the active roster.

Jonathan Greenard (EDGE)

Greenard was ruled out for Sunday earlier in the week. He wanted to play, but left that up to the training staff. Greenard has missed the first two games with a pectoral injury suffered prior to the start of training camp.

Noaln Smith and Jalyx Hunt will start on the edge again. Greenard could be back in Week 3, but we'll go through the same song and dance next week.

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