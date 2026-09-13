The Philadelphia Eagles have their active roster for Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

On the 53-man roster, 46 are active on game day. That means seven players will be either a healthy scratch or were previously listed as out on the final injury report. In the Eagles case, there are six inactives with Eli Stowers on injured reserve.

Here are the 6 Eagles inactives -- along with a brief description why they are inactive.

Tanner McKee (QB)

The Eagles have their No. 2 QB -- and it's Andy Dalton. Philadelphia finally revealed who the No. 2 QB was by naming McKee the emergency third quarterback and a game day inactive.

Dalton won the job and is the backup to Jalen Hurts. If Hurts has to miss a play, Dalton will enter the game. The QB2 decision has finally been settled.

Jonathan Greenard (EDGE)

Greenard returned to practice this week after missing all of training camp with a pectoral injury. he was limited in practice throughout the week, but the Eagles were cautious and ruled Greenard out for Week 1 (Greenard likely isn't 100% yet).

The Eagles will have Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith play on the edge, with Hunt on the right side and Smith on the left. A.J. Epenesa and Arnold Ebiketie are also part of the pass rush, as the Eagles will go with four pass rushers this week.

Eli Stowers (TE)

The Eagles initially listed Stowers as questionable with a hamstring injury prior to putting him on injured reserve Saturday (hamstring and quad injury) -- and downgrading him to out. They'll have 52 players on the active roster heading into Sunday.

Stowers likely would have been a healthy scratch if the hamstring injury didn't occur a few weeks ago. he wasn't ready to contribute at tight end, so the Eagles will go with Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, and E.J. Jenkins as the tight ends.

Cole Payton (QB)

The Eagles have four quarterbacks on the active roster. That doesn't mean they need four quarterbacks active on game day -- and they won't have four QBs active.

Jalen Hurts is the starter, and Andy Dalton is the backup. Payton could have been used as an H-back or in a Tayson Hill-type role, but that might come later in the year. McKee is listed as the third quarterback.

For now, Payton is the developmental quarterback.

Micah Morris (G)

The Eagles don't need five guards on the active roster, and Morris took one of the last roster spots on the 53.

Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen are the starters, while Drew Kendall is the No. 3 guard and Willie Lampkin is another backup guard/center. Morris can only play guard at this stage, but he had a strong preseason and will continue to develop in practice.

Elijah Moore (WR)

The Eagles go with Cooper over more due to his physicality and ability to catch tough passes over the middle of the field. Cooper also provides a crucial role on special teams, which gives him the nod over Moore as the No. 5 receiver.

The run game will be prevalant on Sunday, and the Eagles will need soem outside blockers. Cooper is the biggest wide reciever on the team, and arguably the most physical.

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