PHILADELPHIA – The race is on between DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon to see who will lead the Eagles in receiving.

Smith will return to the lineup on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit for a 1 p.m. kickoff after missing five of nine games this season with a hamstring and three of the previous games before the bye. He has 310 receiving yards in limited action. Lemon has overtaken him and has a two-yard head start with eight games to play. Lemon also has more catches, with 37 to Smith’s 26.

“I feel great,” said Smith earlier in the week, “just continue to go out here this week, get these reps with Joe (Milton), and we just go from there.”

Milton will make his second start at quarterback. He took over the job in Week 9, so Smith has not played with him.

“Joe's a great quarterback,” said Smith. “He's still learning the offense. We're trying to get him up to speed. Being out for a while, I haven't got those reps with him, haven't kind of really been in the huddle with him. So, it’s me trying to learn how he is, how he calls the plays, and things like that. What his thought process is as well.”

Possible advantages for Makai Lemon to lead Eagles in receiving

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lemon has one game under his belt with Milton. That could be an advantage for the rookie in his quest to lead the team in receiving. Another advantage Lemon could have is that Dontayvion Wicks will miss his fourth straight game with an ankle/foot injury.

With A.J. Brown traded in the offseason, the expectation was that Smith would make it two straight years leading the team in receiving. Last year, he had 1,008 yards, edging Brown, who had 1,003.

In addition to Wicks, linebacker Zack Baun was ruled out for Sunday. Baun suffered a back injury in the Eagles’ pre-bye loss to the Giants.

Jihaad Campbell, who missed the previous two games with a hamstring/quad injury, will line up with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. as the starting linebackers, but depth could be an issue with Smael Mondon listed as doubtful for Sunday with an ankle injury suffered after stepping in for Baun against the Giants and making five tackles in 26 defensive snaps.

Running back Will Shipley, who had his 21-day practice window opened earlier in the week, is still on IR but is listed as questionable. If he plays, the Eagles will have to make a roster move to add him.

The Steelers listed six players as questionable: linebackers Patrick Queen and Nick Herbig, receivers Michael Pitman and Roman Wilson, safety DeShon Elliott, and rookie guard Gennings Dunker.

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