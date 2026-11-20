PHILADELPHIA - A month ago, Joe Milton was on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. On Wednesday, he stood in front of reporters at the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

The QB1 of the moment in South Philly was discussing his thoughts about the legendary Aaron Rodgers as the 2-7 Eagles try to steady the ship against a 6-3 Pittsburgh team that hasn’t won in Philadelphia since 1965.

When asked by Eagles On SI how closely he has followed Rodgers, Milton smiled and admitted he was watching film of the current Steelers starting QB the night before, realizing he is about to headline against one of the best to ever do it.

“Damn, I’m 26 going against A-Rod,” Milton said. “That’s A-Rod we’re talking about.”

A few minutes earlier, another NFL legend, Eagles’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, was describing Rodgers as one of the best QBs in history.

“Obviously I've seen a lot of him over the years,” Fangio said of Rodgers. “I mean, I don't think anybody can make a top five list of quarterbacks all time without him on it. Just a very pretty passer, great release, super knowledgeable, great anticipation. Just a guy I have a total lot of respect for.”

It’s a big moment and “a blessing” to square off with Rodgers, according to Milton, before the grounded part of the equation mixed in for the young QB.

That mix for Milton—wide-eyed enough to feel the moment, steady enough not to get lost in it—is the story of the signal caller’s sudden opportunity with the Eagles.

Milton has the next eight games to make a case and show whether he belongs.

The confidence shift

When asked what’s different from Milton’s first thrown-together start before the bye against the New York Giants, the Florida native didn’t talk about his arm talent or scheme fit. He settled on confidence and how it's burgeoning.

“My confidence in knowing this offense and what these coaches and my teammates around me are instilling in me,” Milton said. “And just my reason to asking questions. I’m great at asking questions… I don’t think I can ask no lesser questions than I already do.”

Milton used the extra time the bye week provides to echo what the coaches wanted fixed—protections, blitz pickups, the verbiage.

“It was very helpful… being able to pick up the blitzes whenever they show up, and just really just understanding the verbiage that we’re pronouncing and saying here,” he said.

Milton’s opportunity with the Eagles arrived sans a training camp with the organization after having spent the first month of the season in a different city.

On Wednesday, he sounded like someone who stopped treating the playbook as a foreign language.

“I know what I need to know far as this offense… It’s not rocket science. Football is football no matter where you go,” said Milton. “Coverage is not gonna change… A play gonna be a play. And if it’s a run game, just hand it off to a running back.”

The nickname and the smile

Milton doesn’t care for “Bazooka Joe,” a nickname developed as a nod to his prodigious arm strength. “I don’t like it,” he said flatly before offering up an alternative. “Rocket. Mr. Rocket.”

Why? “’Cause bazooka’s only travel so far.”

The smile came out again when he was asked about throwing to DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks for the first time at practice. Both starting receivers are expected to return on Sunday after missing multiple games.

Grounded by the past

The most revealing comments came when Milton was asked about the opportunity in front of him and the conversations he’s been having with those close to him.

Adversity has taught him to stay exactly where his feet are.

“I’ve been through a lot of adversity in my life, to where if you would’ve put me in this situation six years ago, I probably would’ve been too happy for the moment,” Milton admitted. “… But being able to go through so much adversity… I’m able to just be exactly where my feet are, and just take a deep breath.”

Milton pointed to his college career, which started at Michigan and finished at Tennessee. He got hurt with the Vols and watched his roommate, Hendon Hooker, ball out and win SEC Player of the Year.

Milton mulled transferring again and decided there was no point—just learn the offense and get better.

It’s the same approach he’s using now: ask the same question twice if he has to, take the notes, let the coaches repeat the teaching point until they stick.

The next eight games

Pittsburgh’s defense will come with its own problems. T.J. Watt and company can get home with the best in the league.

“They are allowed to do whatever. All I know what I have to do is just move the ball. Get the ball out and just move the ball,” said Milton.

His relationship with Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion has evolved quickly, something Milton attributed to Mannion’s own experience of playing the position at a high level in college at Oregon State and for many years as an NFL backup.

Eight games to prove your worth is not the longest runway, but it’s significant enough for a quarterback to make a dent in the NFL’s psyche.

Milton believes he belongs in the moment he’s been given.

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