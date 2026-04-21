Eagles 7-Round Mock Draft: A Complete Blueprint for Rebuilding the Trenches, Adding Playmakers on Offense

Tired of mock drfats? Well we are too.

The NFL Draft is this week. Mock draft season is finally over and evaluation of players can actually begin -- by seeing what system they are playing in. All of these players are good, but they need to be in the right system to succeed.

The Philadelphia Eagles are no different. Good scouting, good evaluation, and good development are why their draft classes have been excellent over the past five years. Why do the Eagles have a talented roster? Look no further than the draft.

In this final mock draft, there are no trades. Just players who the Eagles will pick at their current spots, and Howie Roseman will trade some of these picks.

This is the final mock draft, a seven-round version. Hope you enjoy it.

Round 1 (No. 23 overall): Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

I keep telling myself the Eagles will not take a defensive player in the first round. And yet, they'll improve the pass rush by taking a defensive player.

Faulk is a risky pick based on his traits, but he has the frame and power to be a very good edge rusher. The Eagles have taken proven players over the years, which is why Dillon Thieneman could be the pick here.

Not only is Faulk one of the youngest players in the draft, but he can play inside and out. He can grow in a rotation with Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith before grooming into a starting pass rusher.

The Eagles are also in play for veteran pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, but it's hard to pass on a player with the talent Faulk has.

Round 2 (No. 54 overall): Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

Call me a Dunker truther at this point, since this is the second time I've selected him in a mock draft.

I like the versatility Dunker brings as a tackle and guard, even though he's better suited for guard in the NFL. Dunker can compete for the starting spot at right guard, and his biggest strength is his aggression in a zone-blocking run scheme. The intelligence level is off the charts.

Hard to find a starter in the second round in many drafts, but this offensive line class is deep. Dunker would be a home run for the Eagles here.

Round 3 (No. 68 overall): Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

In this mock draft simulator, somehow Bell fell to No. 68. Injury be damned, the Eagles should run to the podium if Bell is available at this point in the draft.

There's a lot to like about Bell's game. He has excellent acceleration and is a savant at running slant routes, seemingly getting open every time. Not only is Bell great after the catch and has improved his drop rate every season, but he has gotten better at his route running too.

The ACL injury will slow down Bell's offseason, but he is expected to be ready by training camp. The Eagles need to swoop in.

Round 3 (No. 98 overall): Bud Clark, S, TCU

Like Andrew Mukuba when he was drafted, Clark is a ballhawk in the secondary. Clark can also play the slot, and is strong at reading the quarterback while displaying good footwork in coverage.

Clark can start in Week 1 at safety, and the Eagles could use a starter opposite Mukuba. There are concerns Clark is the same type of player as Mukuba and is a little grabby in coverage (commits pass interference more often than others).

Regardless, Clark is worth a flyer here. He has talent and can change a game with his ability to go after the football. The Eagles could use more of that.

Round 4 (No. 114 overall): Justin Joly, TE, N.C. State

Joly seems to fit the profile of a TE2, a player who can get open down the seem and is able to catch passes smoothly. The size (6-3, 241) isn't going to be a mismatch and the route running needs work, but Joly is a tight end that improves every year.

Worth taking a flyer on at this stage of the draft. Joly could be the TE2 this year if he develops right, adding some pressure for Grant Calcaterra and Johnny Mundt to have a good summer.

Round 4 (No. 137 overall): Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

If the Eagles are looking for speed, Claiborne is an ideal fit in the fourth round. He's not a powerful back, but can stretch a defense when he goes east-west and create a big play if the B-gap or C-gap has an opening.

The Eagles could use some depth at running back behind Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby, and could use Claiborne as a gadget player. If Claiborne can catch passes, look out.

Round 5 (No. 178 overall): Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

Benson may be the deep-ball wideout the Eagles could use in their offense, especially in a loaded class for wide receivers. Why not double dip at wide receiver with A.J. Brown expected to be on the move?

Benson caught 11 of the 17 targets that went 20+ yards his way last season, which was tied for third in the Big Ten. He has the knowledge of many offenses since he played at four different programs, even if he struggles to gain separation on anything but the deep ball.

A deep ball savant, Benson could be a very good weapon in an offense that already is deep at receiver after selecting Chris Bell earlier in the draft. There's a lot to like when watching Benson play.

Round 6 (No. 197 overall): Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas

Do the Eagles need a defensive tackle? This is arguably the deepest position on the roster, so Ball would be a luxury here. He's a good run defender, but needs to get better against the double team in order to improve as a pass rusher.

This is a developmental pick, but Ball can learn from great players at the position in year one. This could be the last year for Moro Ojomo in Philadelphia too, so the Eagles need future depth at defensive tackle.