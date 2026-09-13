Eagles Confidence Meter: How I Feel About The New Passing Game Against Commanders

A long offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles has finally been put to rest.

No more questions about the offense, or how the Eagles are going to utilize Jalen Hurts in Sean Mannion's scheme. This is a radical change from what the Eagles have ran in years past for Jalen Hurts, but not enough for this to be a "make-or-break" year for the franchise quarterback.

Will the changes benefit Hurts? Those answers will start against the Commanders, but time will tell as the season goes on.

The season will get off to a fast start for this offense, thanks to the weakness the passing game can exploit. The numbers are pretty clear which direction the pass game will trend Sunday.

An efficient day for Jalen Hurts

The Commanders have a new defensive coordinator in Daronte Jones, who comes as an understudy to Brian Flores. What should the Eagles expect from Jones? A lot of blitzes and a lot of pressure up the middle, just like Flores has doen over the course of his career.

Jones was the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for the Vikings for two separate stints (2020, 2022-2025), but he won't have the personnel at his disposal like he had in Minnesota come Week 1.

Once of Jones' assignments will be to resurrect cornerback Mike Sainristil, who allowed a 103.2 passer rating in coverage and 9 pass touchdowns as the primary defender in coverage last year. This will be a weakness the Eagles look to exploit if Hurts can get rid of the ball quickly.

The Eagles could have an efficient day throwing the football. The Commanders allowed 8.1 yards per attempt last season, which was 30th in the NFL. The 104.8 opponents' passer rating allowed was 28th in the NFL. Over the middle of the field, the Commanders allowed 9.1 yards per attempt (25th in NFL) and a 110.2 passer rating (23rd in NFL).

Hurts and this offense could look incredibly efficient after Week 1, based on what the Comamnders are presenting to them.

Not just the pass offense that needs to get going

The Eagles will have to open up Hurts' ability to run the football if they want to get the passing game to be as efficient as it can be. Hurts has been an efficient runner in the past, but that disappeared for whatever reason last year.

The Eagles took away part of what makes Hurts unique, and the numbers reflected that. Hurts had his worst season running the football since entering the NFL in 2020, having just 74 yards after contact and averaging 0.7 yards after contact -- both were career lows.

If there's an opportunity to unleash Hurts on the ground again, Week 1 is it. The Commanders allowed 5.0 yards before contact on quarterbacks scrambles -- 30th in the NFL.

Hurts could have a big day on the ground, which would have the Commanders back seven on their toes. That makes the pass game even more efficient.

So what is going to happen?

Expect a lot of passes early on in this game, especially if the Eagles can protect Hurts. The key to this passing game in Week 1 results around Hurts getting the ball out quickly.

A lot of passes should come in the way of DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and Makai Lemon on Sunday -- especially towards the top two targets. Get Hurts into a rhythm early and allow him to run the football to keep the Commanders honest.

After building an early lead, allow Saquon Barkley and the offensive line to take over the game. Simple offensive game plan right?

The Comamnders are a unique opponent, but they have a new defense getting a trial run too. A perfect chance for the Eagles to showcase what they have been working on all offseason.

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