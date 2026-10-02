PHILADELPHIA After watching Chicago coach Ben Johnson use insert motion successfully in a 27-7 win over the Eagles on Monday night, the team’s defenders are on high alert for the Los Angeles Rams’ own version of the wrinkle ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

The concept, which is growing in popularity, is a staple in Sean McVay’s offense and will only grow with the expected return of star receiver Puka Nacua, who may be the top insert motion receiver in football as a difference-making blocker and playmaker.

A host of Eagles’ defenders described the concept which typically involves a tight end, H-back or receiver motioning late and “inserting” into an interior gap—between tackle and tight end, or tackle and guard—to lead-block on gap schemes such as duo, or to climb into a route on play-action as a tweak that forces late decisions on run versus pass and scrambles the communication on the second level.

The look is now a regular feature of the Rams’ early-down under-center snaps and can punish a defense if they overcommit.

Defensive back Michael Carter II told Eagles On SI that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has made the concept a specific teaching point this week so assignments are locked in before the snap.

“It’s definitely something that’s prevalent in their game,” Carter said. “It’s something that we made a point of emphasis, just like make sure we have good eyes and we understand when these occur, when they get in these certain looks, when it happens, who’s on who and what’s happening, and we set it in stone.

“So we’re really trying to shore up that area for sure.”

A Daunting Test

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) carries the ball against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game at Melbourne Cricket Ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter framed the problem as discipline more than pure recognition. Arrive late against the run and the insert creates a gash; trigger aggressively and a pass can run past the defender.

“If you’re late and it’s a run, now they’re gashing you. Or if you’re aggressive and it’s a pass, they’re running by you,” Carter said. “You just really gotta be keyed in to run-pass… and then just have good eyes and stay true to your rules.”

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who is in line to start at middle linebacker if Zack Baun can’t make it through concussion protocol in a short week, said the action can play with eyes on the second level, something the Bears showed in Week 3.

The remedy, Trotter said, is fundamentals and slowing things rather than trying to track every moving piece.

“It definitely could play with your eyes, but at the same time you just gotta stick to your fundamentals. You gotta see the whole picture and slow the game down. If you try to see everything, you’re not gonna see anything,” Trotter said. “You gotta see a little to see a lot… and make sure that we’re playing to the scheme and stop this really talented offense.”

Cornerback Kenny Moore II, signed from the practice squad and promoted to the active roster this week, estimated the Rams ran roughly half a dozen inserts in their most recent game, and more across recent weeks.

Moore said the difficulty shows up first in the back-end communication—who is inside, who is outside, and how the run is attacked from the outside in—then in the pass game if the insert releases.

A missed fit, he noted, is obvious to everyone in the stadium. Chicago, he added, also inserted two players through a gap on the same snap resulting in a big play in the passing game.

Moore called McVay a catalyst for the broader evolution of the offense and said the only reliable answer is rule-based.

“I think football is evolving in front of our eyes by the way that the offense is being played, and I think McVay is probably the catalyst,” Moore said. “It can be tricky, but it’s a lot of fun as far as getting on the right guy in run coverage and as far as passes too… Your rules will take you to your gap. Your rules will take you to your guy.”

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