PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni did not offer specifics but the Eagles’ head coach may have relayed something more valuable days after a 27-7 Monday night massacre in Chicago: an admission that the same old, same old is no longer acceptable.

Asked about the Eagles’ habit of emerging from intermission with little urgency or success, Sirianni foreshadowed what’s become an annual sea change for an offense seemingly always searching for answers.

“If you keep doing the same thing over and over again, and it’s not working, you gotta try to move on and fix it,” the coach admitted. “So a couple things that we’ll try to do… that we’ve been able to accomplish it sometimes in the past.”

Like most coaches, Sirianni craves the double dip – scoring at the end of the half and scoring again to open the third quarter. That’s the reason Philadelphia typically defers when winning the coin toss.

The Eagles had the first half of that formula down in Chicago in a buzzer-beating way when Jalen Hurts snuck from a yard out when time expired. The back end not only featured a three-and-out but three consecutive three-and-outs followed by a fourth drive derailed by an interception.

The Bears won the second half 17-0, and 199 yards to 62, holding the Eagles to three first downs. Philadelphia went 0-for-5 on third down after halftime. Hurts was ineffective, completing 6 of 12 passes for 42 yards and the pick. Saquon Barkley, who had 11 carries for 73 yards before halftime, finished the night with four carries for nine yards.⁠

As a whole, Barkley is averaging 2.9 yards per carry after in the second half.

As a team through three weeks the Eagles have been outscored 40-20 after halftime and outgained by a 563 to 334 margin.

“We know how critical that is, and we have to fix that portion of our game right now,” Sirianni said.

He added that the second-half failures have not shared a common theme and the answer is to look inward.

“We gotta look at ourselves first and fix that portion of it… We got a couple things that we’re working on with that while we plan our first and second down game plan.”

The issues are familiar so it’s not just a new coordinator’s growing pains. The 2025 Eagles were the only Sirianni-led team to finish a season with a negative second-half scoring margin.

The Los Angeles Rams arrive Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Sean McVay’s struggling team will not wait politely while the Eagles workshop their fixes.

“You can't look at just one game and say, ‘That's who we are,’" Sirianni said. “You gotta look at the sample size of what we've done.

“... [In Chicago] we didn't coach well enough. We didn't play well enough. And that's what [Wednesday] has been not only an introduction to the Rams and your Wednesday work on the Rams, but also fixing the things that popped up from the game on Monday night.”

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