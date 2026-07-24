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Eagles Depth Chart Entering Training Camp: Who's Starting, Who's Fighting for Their Job

The Eagles depth chart emerged after minicamp, but how will it change in the weeks to come? Here's what to expect heading into the first practice.
Jeff Kerr|
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Philadelphia Eagles

Training camp for the Philadelphia Eagles is on the horizon.

The position battles are set to commence, and the biggest ones will determine how this 53-man roster will take shape. Looking at the 90-man roster and the projected 10 spots available by how the 53-man roster will take shape, the battles will be worth monitoring all summer.

How does the depth chart shape up heading into training camp? Who's the early leader in the clubhouse for these jobs?

Here's an early look at the Eagles depth chart. Once training camp starts, we'll review what changed from minicamp.

Quarterback

1st Team

2nd Team

3rd Team

Jalen Hurts

Andy Dalton

Tanner McKee

Cole Payton

The battle for this job is clear, who the QB2 is going to be. Dalton is the front runner for the job after getting the majority of the QB2 reps during the open practices to the media in minicamp.

McKee could be traded this summer, which wis why we listed Dalton on the second team. As long as McKee is here, there will be a battle for the job. Payton also needs to show imporivement over what he demonstrated this spring.

Running back

1st Team

2nd Team

3rd Team

Saquon Barkley

Tank Bigsby

Will Shipley

Dameon Pierce

Elijah Mitchell

Carson Steele

Shipley is the front runner for the No. 3 running back job, having a strong minicamp and separating himself from Pierce in that battle. Pierce can return kicks, like Shipley.

Mitchell will be an under-the-radar player to watch in camp.

Wide receiver

1st Team

2nd Team

3rd Team

DeVonta Smith

Hollywood Brown

Johnny Wilson

Samori Toure

Dontayvion Wicks

Darius Cooper

Elijah Moore

Erik Ezukamna

Makai Lemon

Britain Covey

Danny Gray

Quez Watkins

This position has taken a hit with the loss of A.J. Brown, creating a battle for WR2 this summer.

Wicks is the front runner for the job after Lemon missed the end of spring practice with a hamstring injury. Lemon said he's 100% last week and will be ready for the start of camp. Brown had a good spring and played his way into the competition.

Wilson, Cooper, Moore, and Covey are battling for the No. 5 wide reciever spot. The Eagles may keep six wideouts, pending on how things play out.

Tight end

1st Team

2nd Team

3rd Team

Dallas Goedert

Johnny Mundt

Eli Stowers

Grant Calcaterra

Stone Smartt

E.J. Jenkins

Dae'Quan Wright

The battle for TE2 is one of the underrated ones at camp. Can Stowers recover from a poor spring? The Eagles are betting on that to be the case.

The tight ends are Goedert, Stowers,a nd Mundt. Will any of the rest of the players convince the Eagles to add a No. 4 tight end to thr 53? Another thing to watch for.

Offensive line

1st Team

2nd Team

3rd Team

LT

Jordan Mailata

Markel Bell

Hollin Pierce

LG

Landon Dickerson

Michael Jordan

Myles Hinton

Willie Lampkin

C

Cam Jurgens

Drew Kendall

Jake Majors

Willie Lampkin

RG

Tyler Steen

Micah Morris

Jaeden Roberts

RT

Lane Johnson

Fred Johnson

John Okukwu

Cameron Williams

The offensive line will likely change every day with the way the No. 3 guard battle will play out. Is Michael Jordan the front runner? Can Micah Morris steal the No. 3 guard job? What about Drew Kendall?

Then the No. 3 tackle battle will be intriguing between Fred Johnsona nd Markel bell. What if Bell beats out Johnson?

Behind the starters, there are a lot of questions with the second team on the offensive line.

Pass rusher

1st Team

2nd Team

3rd Team

Jalyx Hunt

Nolan Smith

AJ Epenesa

Joshua Weru

Jonathan Greenard

Arnold Ebiketie

Keyshawn James-Newby

Jose Ramirez

This position is largely set in stone with the top five, and really will be set if Brandon Graham returns. The Eagles don't even need Graham at this point with how deep this position is.

Hunt and Smith will rotate first team reps, but Hunt should be the starter.

Defensive tackle

1st Team

2nd Team

3rd Team

Jalen Carter

Moro Ojomo

Ty Robinson

Uar Bernard

Zion Wilson

Jordan Davis

Byron Young

Gabe Hall

Tae'Quon Graham

The deepest position on the roster, the battle for defensiev tackle is for the No. 4 spot. Young is the front runner for the job, and Robinson is his biggest competitor as a fourth-round pick from last season.

Keep an eye on Zion Wilson this summer. He could make some noise.

Off-ball linebacker

1st Team

2nd Team

3rd Team

Zack Baun

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Chance Campbell

Jihaad Campbell

Smael Mondon

Deontae Lawson

Another position that's pretty set as well, as the top three (Baun, Campbell, and Trotter) are starters in this league. Mondon is also a player that developed last year, and has earned first team looks in the past.

Chandler Martin was brought in for a visit this week. The Eagles are checking in to see if he's recovered from an ACL injury suffered last year.

Cornerback

1st Team

2nd Team

3rd Team

CB

Quinyon Mitchell

Kelee Ringo

Jakorian Bennett

Tariq Castro-Fields

CB

Tariq Woolen

Jonathan Jones

Mac McWilliams

Ambry Thomas

Slot

Cooper DeJean

Jonathan Jones

Michael Carter

Kapena Gushiken

The starters on this team are set, and Jones is the top backup on the outside and in the slot. Who's behind the top four is the battle worth watching.

Bennett may have fallen out of favor in the scheme, but there still is a chance he could make the team. Ringo has a strong shot because of special teams. Will the Eagles keep five or six cornerbacks?

Safety

1st Team

2nd Team

3rd Team

Andrew Mukuba

J.T. Gray

Andre Sam

Maximus Pulley

Marcus Epps

Michael Carter

Cole Wisniewski

Shawn Wade

This position is as wide open as can be. Epps is competing for the starting safety job with every one else on the depth chart. Two undrafted free agents could make the 53.

The Eagles could look to acquire a safety here. They spend the least amount of money in the nFL at the position.

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Published
Jeff Kerr
JEFF KERR

Jeff Kerr covers the Philadelphia Eagles for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network and has covered the NFL for 10 years for CBS Sports. He's covered two Super Bowls, three conference championship games, and multiple playoff games in his career. Jeff also covers the Phillies for 97.3 ESPN FM in South Jersey and has been on the Phillies beat for multiple years. He also hosts multiple podcasts including an Eagles one for On SI.

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