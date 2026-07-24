Eagles Depth Chart Entering Training Camp: Who's Starting, Who's Fighting for Their Job
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Training camp for the Philadelphia Eagles is on the horizon.
The position battles are set to commence, and the biggest ones will determine how this 53-man roster will take shape. Looking at the 90-man roster and the projected 10 spots available by how the 53-man roster will take shape, the battles will be worth monitoring all summer.
How does the depth chart shape up heading into training camp? Who's the early leader in the clubhouse for these jobs?
Here's an early look at the Eagles depth chart. Once training camp starts, we'll review what changed from minicamp.
Quarterback
1st Team
2nd Team
3rd Team
Jalen Hurts
Andy Dalton
Tanner McKee
Cole Payton
The battle for this job is clear, who the QB2 is going to be. Dalton is the front runner for the job after getting the majority of the QB2 reps during the open practices to the media in minicamp.
McKee could be traded this summer, which wis why we listed Dalton on the second team. As long as McKee is here, there will be a battle for the job. Payton also needs to show imporivement over what he demonstrated this spring.
Running back
1st Team
2nd Team
3rd Team
Saquon Barkley
Tank Bigsby
Will Shipley
Dameon Pierce
Elijah Mitchell
Carson Steele
Shipley is the front runner for the No. 3 running back job, having a strong minicamp and separating himself from Pierce in that battle. Pierce can return kicks, like Shipley.
Mitchell will be an under-the-radar player to watch in camp.
Wide receiver
1st Team
2nd Team
3rd Team
DeVonta Smith
Hollywood Brown
Johnny Wilson
Samori Toure
Dontayvion Wicks
Darius Cooper
Elijah Moore
Erik Ezukamna
Makai Lemon
Britain Covey
Danny Gray
Quez Watkins
This position has taken a hit with the loss of A.J. Brown, creating a battle for WR2 this summer.
Wicks is the front runner for the job after Lemon missed the end of spring practice with a hamstring injury. Lemon said he's 100% last week and will be ready for the start of camp. Brown had a good spring and played his way into the competition.
Wilson, Cooper, Moore, and Covey are battling for the No. 5 wide reciever spot. The Eagles may keep six wideouts, pending on how things play out.
Tight end
1st Team
2nd Team
3rd Team
Dallas Goedert
Johnny Mundt
Eli Stowers
Grant Calcaterra
Stone Smartt
E.J. Jenkins
Dae'Quan Wright
The battle for TE2 is one of the underrated ones at camp. Can Stowers recover from a poor spring? The Eagles are betting on that to be the case.
The tight ends are Goedert, Stowers,a nd Mundt. Will any of the rest of the players convince the Eagles to add a No. 4 tight end to thr 53? Another thing to watch for.
Offensive line
1st Team
2nd Team
3rd Team
LT
Jordan Mailata
Markel Bell
Hollin Pierce
LG
Landon Dickerson
Michael Jordan
Myles Hinton
Willie Lampkin
C
Cam Jurgens
Drew Kendall
Jake Majors
Willie Lampkin
RG
Tyler Steen
Micah Morris
Jaeden Roberts
RT
Lane Johnson
Fred Johnson
John Okukwu
Cameron Williams
The offensive line will likely change every day with the way the No. 3 guard battle will play out. Is Michael Jordan the front runner? Can Micah Morris steal the No. 3 guard job? What about Drew Kendall?
Then the No. 3 tackle battle will be intriguing between Fred Johnsona nd Markel bell. What if Bell beats out Johnson?
Behind the starters, there are a lot of questions with the second team on the offensive line.
Pass rusher
1st Team
2nd Team
3rd Team
Jalyx Hunt
Nolan Smith
AJ Epenesa
Joshua Weru
Jonathan Greenard
Arnold Ebiketie
Keyshawn James-Newby
Jose Ramirez
This position is largely set in stone with the top five, and really will be set if Brandon Graham returns. The Eagles don't even need Graham at this point with how deep this position is.
Hunt and Smith will rotate first team reps, but Hunt should be the starter.
Defensive tackle
1st Team
2nd Team
3rd Team
Jalen Carter
Moro Ojomo
Ty Robinson
Uar Bernard
Zion Wilson
Jordan Davis
Byron Young
Gabe Hall
Tae'Quon Graham
The deepest position on the roster, the battle for defensiev tackle is for the No. 4 spot. Young is the front runner for the job, and Robinson is his biggest competitor as a fourth-round pick from last season.
Keep an eye on Zion Wilson this summer. He could make some noise.
Off-ball linebacker
1st Team
2nd Team
3rd Team
Zack Baun
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Chance Campbell
Jihaad Campbell
Smael Mondon
Deontae Lawson
Another position that's pretty set as well, as the top three (Baun, Campbell, and Trotter) are starters in this league. Mondon is also a player that developed last year, and has earned first team looks in the past.
Chandler Martin was brought in for a visit this week. The Eagles are checking in to see if he's recovered from an ACL injury suffered last year.
Cornerback
1st Team
2nd Team
3rd Team
CB
Quinyon Mitchell
Kelee Ringo
Jakorian Bennett
Tariq Castro-Fields
CB
Tariq Woolen
Jonathan Jones
Mac McWilliams
Ambry Thomas
Slot
Cooper DeJean
Jonathan Jones
Michael Carter
Kapena Gushiken
The starters on this team are set, and Jones is the top backup on the outside and in the slot. Who's behind the top four is the battle worth watching.
Bennett may have fallen out of favor in the scheme, but there still is a chance he could make the team. Ringo has a strong shot because of special teams. Will the Eagles keep five or six cornerbacks?
Safety
1st Team
2nd Team
3rd Team
Andrew Mukuba
J.T. Gray
Andre Sam
Maximus Pulley
Marcus Epps
Michael Carter
Cole Wisniewski
Shawn Wade
This position is as wide open as can be. Epps is competing for the starting safety job with every one else on the depth chart. Two undrafted free agents could make the 53.
The Eagles could look to acquire a safety here. They spend the least amount of money in the nFL at the position.
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Jeff Kerr covers the Philadelphia Eagles for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network and has covered the NFL for 10 years for CBS Sports. He's covered two Super Bowls, three conference championship games, and multiple playoff games in his career. Jeff also covers the Phillies for 97.3 ESPN FM in South Jersey and has been on the Phillies beat for multiple years. He also hosts multiple podcasts including an Eagles one for On SI.Follow JeffKerrPHL