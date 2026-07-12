He was nowhere to be found in a recent ESPN survey of league executives, coaches, and scouts compiled by Jeremy Fowler of the top 10 players at each position across the league. Why would he be, though?

It’s not a lifetime achievement award, but more of a what-did-you-do-last-year poll, and what Jonathan Greenard did in 2025, well, it wasn’t enough to earn a spot in the top 10, or even an honorable mention, when Fowler released the edge rushers rankings on July 8.

Greenard fared much better on our list of the top 25 current Eagles. It was compiled by the staff at Philadelphia Eagles on Sports Illustrated – Jeff Kerr, John McMullen, and Ed Kracz. Players were ranked from one through 25, with first place landing one point, second two points, and so on down to 25 points for 25th place. Greenard collected 34 points to take the No. 12 spot on the list.

Obviously, it’s the pass rusher’s first time on our list since he was acquired in a draft-weekend trade from the Minnesota Vikings. A shoulder injury limited him to 12 games last year and hampered in a few other games before shutting it down for the season to get surgery.

That’s as good a reason as any for him having just three sacks after two monster years in 2023 and 2024 when he posted 12.5 sacks in each of those seasons.

Eagles GM High On Jonathan Greenard

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

“He’s one of six guys who have 12 or more sacks in two of the last three years,” said general manager Howie Roseman shortly after the trade was made, "just a really fun guy to watch. A guy we’ve been studying for a long time. There wasn’t a game that we didn’t watch of his this year, and what you see is a relentless player, a relentless player with physical tools; he can win in multiple ways.

“He is hard to block. I know when we play Minnesota, we were worried about where he is at all times. Just a really good player. Obviously, a captain on that football team. We just felt like we had a really good D-line, but we really wanted to elevate it to another level.”

The Eagles on SI staff were in lockstep with each other when it came time to put together their lists. Greenard was No. 11 on the list of Kracz and McMullen; he was 12th on Kerr’s list.

Here is the list so far:

No. 25 – Tank Bigsby

No. 24 – Jake Elliott

No. 23 – Makai Lemon

No. 22 – Braden Mann

No. 21 – Drew Mukuba

No. 20 – Tyler Steen

No. 19 – Jihaad Campbell

No. 18 – Nolan Smith

No. 17 – Riq Woolen

No. 16 – Cam Jurgens

No. 15 – Jalyx Hunt

No. 14 – Moro Ojomo

No. 13 – Dallas Goedert

No. 12 – Jonathan Greenard