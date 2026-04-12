Eagles latest top-30 visit has the potential to be a Day 1 starter at guard

The theme of the Philadelphia Eagles has been pretty clear with these top-30 visits for a while now.

The Eagles are investing heavily on the offensive line leading up to the NFL Draft, looking to repopulate at that position. Offensive guard is certainly in flux with the uncertain long-term future of Landon Dickerson at left guard and whether Tyler Steen will return at right guard after this season.

Which makes the top-30 visit of Chase Bisontis all the more intriguing.

Bisontis was primarily a left guard at Texas Tech over the last few seasons and is one of the top guards in this draft class. His 6-foot-5, 315-pound frame fits in well with his dominance in a zone-blocking, run scheme -- something that would immensely benefit any variation of offense the Eagles run.

More importantly, the Eagles could start Bisontis in Week 1 if they so choose. He has the potential to fit into a guard role immediately, and has the late-first round pedrigee that alings where the Eagles are selecting on Day 1.

Could Bisontis start Week 1 if drafted by the Eagles?

If the Eagles would draft Bisontis, there will certainly be consideration for a starting position this summer. Dickerosn is entranched at left guard -- Bisontis' natural position -- yet Bisontis is an insurance policy in case injuries creep up with teh three-time Pro Bowl guard.

Right guard? There could be a competition. Tyler Steen was fine at right guard last season, starting all 17 games and being stable at the position. He allowed two sacks in 557 pass-blocking snaps, but allowed 32 pressures and a pressure rate allowed of 5.7%.

Steen also has an uncertain future, as the 2023 third-roun dpick is in the final year of his rookie deal. He's had trouble getting on the field when a veteran option was in Philadelphia in the past, and was solid in his first year as a starter in 2025.

Bisontis could provide serious competition over teh summer with Steen for the right guard spot.

Much-needed depth at guard

Even if Bisontis doesn't start in Week 1 for the Eagles, the franchise needs depth at guard. The Eagles don't having any options outside of Hollin Pierce, Willie Lampkin, and Drew Kendall (who can cross train at guard). Kendall is the only one who has any NFL experience, starting in the regular season finale last season and playing 64 snaps at center.

None of the three have taken any regular season snaps at guard, and all are either Day 3 picks or undrafted free agents in the 2025 class. Bisontis is projected to go in the first and second round and is one of the best guards in the class, so he's expected to contribute for any team in some form.

Having a high draft pick that can be the No. 3 guard (at minimum) in 2026 isn't the worst thing in the world. The Eagles can even develop Bisontis to start at right guard in 2027 pending on Steen's future.